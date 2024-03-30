Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.
Blues team to face Moana Pasifika
Fullback Zarn Sullivan will miss up to eight weeks of rugby after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the first half of last week’s win over the Crusaders. Corey Evans moves into the No 15 jersey for Saturday’s meeting with Moana Pasifika at Eden Park as a result. It will be a rare instance in which the Blues are the away team at Eden Park.
The Blues will also be without Dalton Papali’i as Adrian Choat comes in at openside flanker, with Anton Segner starting on the blindside and Akira Ioane moving back to the bench.
Rieko Ioane returns to take his place in the midfield alongside Bryce Heem, replacing A.J. Lam, while Ricky Riccitelli will be in line to make his 100th Super Rugby appearance should he be called upon from the bench.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Soane Vikena
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Anton Segner
7. Adrian Choat
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Finlay Christie
10. Stephen Perofeta
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Corey Evans
Reserves:
16. Ricky Riccitelli (100th Super Rugby game)
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Josh Beehre
20. Akira Ioane
21. Sam Nock
22. Harry Plummer
23. Cole Forbes
Caption: Finlay Christie will make his 50th appearance for the Blues this weekend. Photo / Photosport
Moana Pasifika team to face Blues
Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, with Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer Julian Savea among those added to the starting side.
Savea will return to the No 12 jersey, with Sama Malolo (hooker), Tom Savage (lock) and Fine Inisi (wing) all given the starting nod as well.
Samiuela Moli and Kyren Taumoefolau move back to the bench, while Donald Brighouse joins the bench to provide cover at prop.
1. Abraham Pole
2. Sama Malolo
3. Sione Mafileo
4. Tom Savage
5. Allan Craig
6. Jacob Norris
7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)
8. Lotu Inisi
9. Ereatara Enari
10. Christian Lealiifano
11. Fine Inisi
12. Julian Savea
13. Pepesana Patafilo
14. Nigel Ah Wong
15. Danny Toala
Reserves:
16. Samiuela Moli
17. Donald Brighouse
18. Sekope Kepu
19. Ola Tauelangi
20. Semisi Paea
21. Melani Matavao
22. William Havili
23. Kyren Taumoefolau