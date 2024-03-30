Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.

Blues team to face Moana Pasifika

Fullback Zarn Sullivan will miss up to eight weeks of rugby after tearing his posterior cruciate ligament in the first half of last week’s win over the Crusaders. Corey Evans moves into the No 15 jersey for Saturday’s meeting with Moana Pasifika at Eden Park as a result. It will be a rare instance in which the Blues are the away team at Eden Park.

The Blues will also be without Dalton Papali’i as Adrian Choat comes in at openside flanker, with Anton Segner starting on the blindside and Akira Ioane moving back to the bench.

Rieko Ioane returns to take his place in the midfield alongside Bryce Heem, replacing A.J. Lam, while Ricky Riccitelli will be in line to make his 100th Super Rugby appearance should he be called upon from the bench.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Soane Vikena

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Anton Segner

7. Adrian Choat

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Stephen Perofeta

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Corey Evans

Reserves:

16. Ricky Riccitelli (100th Super Rugby game)

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Josh Beehre

20. Akira Ioane

21. Sam Nock

22. Harry Plummer

23. Cole Forbes

Caption: Finlay Christie will make his 50th appearance for the Blues this weekend. Photo / Photosport

Moana Pasifika team to face Blues

Moana Pasifika have made a number of changes as they prepare to host the Blues at Eden Park on Saturday, with Super Rugby’s all-time leading try-scorer Julian Savea among those added to the starting side.

Savea will return to the No 12 jersey, with Sama Malolo (hooker), Tom Savage (lock) and Fine Inisi (wing) all given the starting nod as well.

Samiuela Moli and Kyren Taumoefolau move back to the bench, while Donald Brighouse joins the bench to provide cover at prop.

1. Abraham Pole

2. Sama Malolo

3. Sione Mafileo

4. Tom Savage

5. Allan Craig

6. Jacob Norris

7. Sione Havili Talitui (c)

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Lealiifano

11. Fine Inisi

12. Julian Savea

13. Pepesana Patafilo

14. Nigel Ah Wong

15. Danny Toala

Reserves:

16. Samiuela Moli

17. Donald Brighouse

18. Sekope Kepu

19. Ola Tauelangi

20. Semisi Paea

21. Melani Matavao

22. William Havili

23. Kyren Taumoefolau