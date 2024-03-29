Chay Fihaki of the Crusaders scores a try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and the Chiefs.

- The Crusaders earned their first win of the season by toppling the high-flying Chiefs.

- After suffering five losses to begin their latest title defence, the hosts started well with two early tries.

- The Chiefs hit back to pull within 22-12 at halftime before hooker George Bell made a spectacular solo burst.

- Winger Johnny McNicholl’s intercept try almost sealed the result, before a late Chiefs revival fell short.

Chiefs team to face Crusaders:

The All Blacks’ load management structure will see Damian McKenzie miss the clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night and Taranaki’s Josh Jacomb get his first start in the No 10 jersey.

McKenzie’s absence is one of several changes to Clayton McMillan’s side this week. All Black Emoni Narawa returns to the starting side on the right wing after getting a few minutes under his belt off the bench in his return from injury last weekend. Naitoa Ah Kuoi gets a chance to flash his versatility as he draws the starting assignment on the blindside, while Manaaki Selby-Rickit starts at lock in place of Tupou Vaa’i, who was unavailable for this week’s contest.

Anton Lienert-Brown returns at centre after spending last weekend on the sidelines due to a head knock, Xavier Roe and Cortez Ratima have been rotated with the former getting the start, while the entire front row has been rotated as well, though Samisoni Taukei’aho takes Tyrone Thompson’s place in the match-day squad.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. George Dyer

4. Manaaki Selby-Rickit

5. Josh Lord

6. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Josh Jacomb

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater

17. Jared Proffit

18. Reuben O’Neill

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona

Crusaders team to face Chiefs:

The Crusaders have yet another injury to a key player to navigate, with David Havili suffering a calf injury in last week’s loss to the Blues that will keep him sidelined for at least this week. The Crusaders have the bye next week and are expected to provide a firm timeline for Havili’s return after that. Dallas McLeod moves into the starting side to partner Levi Aumua in the midfield.

Quinten Strange returns to start in the engine room alongside Jamie Hannah after being a late withdrawal last time out, while Corey Kellow starts on the blindside, which sees Dominic Gardiner move to the bench. Johnny McNicholl will make his first Super Rugby start since 2016 on the left wing in place of Macca Springer, who moves to the bench.

Mitchell Drummond returns to start at halfback and will captain the side, with Noah Hotham on the bench and Willi Heinz out of the 23. Riley Hohepa retains the No 10 jersey, through Rivez Reihana is set for his first involvement since he sustained a shoulder injury in their opening-round loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton after being named on the bench. Joining him on the pine is Owen Franks, who returns from suspension, while Joe Moody is out of the 23 entirely with Kershawl Sykes-Martin also named in the reserves.

1 George Bower

2 George Bell

3 Fletcher Newell

4 Quinten Strange

5 Jamie Hannah

6 Corey Kellow

7 Tom Christie

8 Cullen Grace

9 Mitch Drummond (c)

10 Riley Hohepa

11 Johnny McNicholl

12 Dallas McLeod

13 Levi Aumua

14 Sevu Reece

15 Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16 James Mullen (debut)

17 Kershawl Sykes-Martin

18 Owen Franks

19 Dominic Gardiner

20 Fletcher Anderson

21 Noah Hotham

22 Rivez Reihana

23 Macca Springer