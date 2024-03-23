The Chiefs celebrate Rameka Poihipi's try against the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

As injuries mount around the competition, the Chiefs have been buoyed by the reintegration of two of their All Blacks.

While a 28-21 win over the Highlanders in the rain in Hamilton on Saturday evening showed glimpses of their strengths across the park, the workloads of Josh Lord and Emoni Narawa have seen them take another step in the right direction.

Lord made his return to play from an ankle injury in a 17-minute stint from the bench last weekend, and the young lock got through 46 minutes in a starting role against the Highlanders. Winger Narawa was injected from the game with 24 minutes left in the contest, playing his first minutes since a back injury ruled him out of the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign last year.

With Anton Lienert-Brown missing the contest after suffering a nasty head knock last weekend and Samisoni Taukei’aho out due to the All Blacks’ load management protocol, things are moving along nicely for the Chiefs.

What will be of concern for Clayton McMillan, however, is how his team closed the game out. For 60 minutes, they were solid. But when Timoci Tavatavanawai scored for the Highlanders, who were without All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot, with 20 minutes to play and the southerners’ tails went up.

Tries to Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Nikora Broughton followed, seeing the visitors close what was a blowout scoreline to just seven points and time on their side. They weren’t able to find that game-tying try, but it will be a positive for coach Clarke Dermody to take away from a game where handling errors and discipline added to the side’s issues.

The Highlanders saw both Tavatavanawai and Tanielu Tele’a spend time in the sin bin in the first half, with Tele’a’s yellow card for a high contact on Quinn Tupaea upgraded to a red after the break.

Two of the Chiefs’ four tries in the game came as a direct result of those two instances, with Bradley Slater pushing the lead out following the Tavatavanawai 12th-minute yellow card, after Daniel Rona kicked things off with a lovely finish in the corner. Rameka Poihipi crossed moments after Tele’a had been sent off just before halftime.

The Highlanders largely dominated things on attack, with more than 60 per cent of the ball and almost 100 carries more than the Chiefs. But as they have done so often in recent seasons, the hosts stood up defensively.

The Chiefs had 12 players make double-digit tackles, including reserve flanker Wallace Sititi in just 20 minutes off the bench.

While they ran home strong and earned a bonus point, the Highlanders have now lost 18 straight against New Zealand opponents.

Chiefs 28 (Daniel Rona, Bradley Slater, Rameka Poihipi, Cortez Ratima tries; Damian McKenzie 4 cons)

Highlanders 21 (Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Nikora Broughton tries; Sam Gilbert 3 cons)

HT: 21-0

Chiefs team to face Highlanders

All Blacks lock Josh Lord joins the starting side for the first time this season, while Bradley Slater starts at hooker in place of Samisoni Taukei’aho, who gets the week off as part of the All Blacks load management.

Daniel Rona holds the starting spot on Narawa’s usual position on the right wing after an impressive showing last weekend, with Quinn Tupaea starting alongside Rameka Poihipi in the midfield as Anton Lienert-Brown is unavailable after failing a head injury assessment in last weekend’s win over the Fijian Drua.

1. Jared Proffit

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Josh Lord

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Rameka Poihipi

14. Daniel Rona

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson

17. Aidan Ross

18. George Dyer

19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

20. Wallace Sititi

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Emoni Narawa

Highlanders team to face Chiefs

Ethan de Groot will be unavailable for the Highlanders’ game against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon due to head injury assessment protocols, while lock Max Hick is out with a wrist injury.

They do, however, welcome Pari Pari Parkinson back alongside Fabian Holland, while Sean Withy, Billy Harmon and Tom Sanders make up the loose trio.

In the backline, Rhys Patchell and Jona Nareki return to the starting side at first five-eighths and left wing respectively.

1. Ayden Johnstone

2. Henry Bell

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Fabian Holland

5. Pari Pari Parkinson

6. Sean Withy

7. Billy Harmon (c)

8. Tom Sanders

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Oliver Haig

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Connor Garden-Bachop