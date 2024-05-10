Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

Utrecht Shield is a piece of rugby history many are unaware of, let me explain - Alice Soper

Alice Soper
By
4 mins to read
Canada, seen here playing the Black Ferns, have a chance to lift the Utrecht Shield for the first time when they face Australia in the Pacific Four Series this weekend. Photo / Mike Lee

Canada, seen here playing the Black Ferns, have a chance to lift the Utrecht Shield for the first time when they face Australia in the Pacific Four Series this weekend. Photo / Mike Lee

There are two lesser-known trophies in international rugby which offer a special insight into our game’s history. Not unlike New Zealand’s own Ranfurly Shield, the Raeburn and Utrecht Shields are lineal titles.

The winners

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Ferns