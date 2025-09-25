On the bench, hooker Vici-Rose Green and loosehead prop Awhina Tangen-Wainohu are included to provide cover in the front row, while Katelyn Vahaakolo will make her 20th appearance in the black jersey as backline cover.

The changes see Atlanta Lolohea, Kate Henwood, Chelsea Bremner and Ayesha Leti-I’iga also out of the match-day 23.

Speaking to the Herald this week, Miller said playing in the third-place playoff meant the side had one more chance to finish the tournament on a high.

“If we got sent home after the [loss to Canada], I think would be have been, you know, emotions everywhere and feelings and stuff and not being able to actually close that chapter, so we’re really excited for this opportunity to actually finish this how we want to, in the best way we can,” she said.

“It’s a really cool opportunity. We’re just focusing on really enjoying this last week together as a group and hopefully that produces some good rugby.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Bunting, who said the team had connected well this week and were returning to the pitch with a determined approach.

“We’ve been gifted another opportunity to turn things around for our nation and I know the team will do everything they can to finish this campaign strong,” he said.

“This will be last showing for our 2025 Black Ferns so on behalf of the entire group I’d like to thank all our supporters and new fans for the aroha you’ve shown us here in England and back home. We really appreciate all the messages of support for our wāhine.”

Black Ferns: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Tanya Kalounivale, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5. Laura Bayfield, 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 7. Jorja Miller, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10. Ruahei Demant (c), 11. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12. Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, 13. Stacey Waaka, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.

Bench: 16. Vici-Rose Green, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Alana Bremner, 20. Layla Sae, 21. Maia Joseph, 22. Theresa Setefano, 23. Katelyn Vahaakolo.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.