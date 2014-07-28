Former All Black Eric Anderson in 2006. Photo / John Borren

Former All Black front-rower Eric Anderson has died.

Prop Anderson, who was 83, played 10 matches for the All Blacks on the tour of Australia and South Africa, scoring two tries against Western Australia.

He was originally a lock, but the selectors felt he was too small for the second-row.

Anderson's playing career ended in 1961 after 28 matches for Bay of Plenty but he was not done contributing to the union, coaching the province to the inaugural NPC division one title in 1976 and the division two crown in 1978.

Anderson's death comes in the wake of another All Black prop Kevin Skinner, who died last week.