Former All Black Ralph Caulton dies, aged 87

All Black number 600 Ralph Caulton. Photo / Getty Images

All Black number 600, Ralph Caulton has died. He was 87.

Playing on the wing for New Zealand and Wellington he wore the black jersey 50 times, including 16 test matches from 1959 to 1964.

He first represented Wellington in 1957 and had a spectacular introduction to test rugby, scoring two tries in each of his first two tests against the 1959 Lions. Chosen to tour South Africa in 1960, his form fluctuated, and he was only required for two of the four tests.

In 16 tests, Caulton scored eight tries. A quick and well-balanced runner, he was noted for his control and ability to make the most of scoring opportunities.

He became a selector for Marlborough in the 1970s when the Red Devils won and held the Ranfurly Shield. Caulton further served on the committees of the Wellington and New Zealand Rugby Unions and he then went on to coach at his club Pōneke.

In 1985 he coached the national under-17 rugby team.



