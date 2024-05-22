NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson backed the Quay Park stadium proposal. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson’s decision to back a downtown stadium, instead of Eden Park, as the long-term solution has ruffled feathers within the organisation’s ranks.

It’s understood that members of the board were unaware that Robinson intended to publicly back the Quay Park proposal.

Aucklanders will learn next week whether the city will build a new downtown, waterfront stadium, revamp Eden Park or possibly do nothing at all.

Eden Park has long been synonymous with the All Blacks’ triumphs, boasting an unbeaten record since 1994 and hosting two World Cup victories. The Black Ferns have also clinched a World Cup title on this revered ground, solidifying its status as the spiritual home for New Zealand rugby teams.

Eden Park’s deep connection with the All Blacks is not only sentimental but also financial, being New Zealand’s largest stadium located in the most populous city. However, with private equity now in the mix, NZR is exploring new opportunities to maximise commercial returns.

Robinson, acknowledging the historic bond with Eden Park, is nonetheless keeping an open mind about new stadium developments. Since 2020, NZR has received unsolicited approaches regarding Auckland stadiums, prompting Robinson to informally investigate these opportunities.

The potential of Quay Park emerged last September when Auckland’s mayor opened a tender process. Robinson saw promise in this downtown location, envisioning an All Blacks hotel and a high-performance centre that could align with NZR’s goals of uniting and inspiring New Zealanders through rugby.

However, the confidentiality of NZR’s support for Quay Park was breached when Herald sportswriter Michael Burgess revealed Robinson’s involvement in the proposal to the working group last December. This leak has heightened concerns among bidders about the influence of personal agendas over factual analysis.

The revelation caught some NZR directors off guard. While they knew Robinson was exploring new stadium options, they hadn’t seen a detailed presentation explaining the support for Quay Park. Some directors, with longstanding ties to Eden Park, are wary of NZR becoming embroiled in a politically charged process, fearing that backing Quay Park could be seen as a lack of support for Eden Park’s redevelopment.

Recognising the potential fallout, Robinson reached out to NZR life members with strong ties to Eden Park and Auckland Rugby, clarifying the organisation’s position and apologising for the communication lapse. He invited them to discuss the matter further, an offer many accepted.

In February, the NZR board received a comprehensive update on the Auckland stadium situation. Despite this, sources spoken to by the Herald indicate that up to four directors remain sceptical about aligning with Quay Park.

Rugby stakeholders were further surprised when Robinson and NZR chairman Brent Impey hosted an off-the-record media briefing in April, discussing the situation.

NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy, in a statement to the Herald, emphasised that no decisions have been made.

“The board had a high-level presentation about the proposal which we have been aware of for some time and believed was worth further exploration. Neither the board nor the chief executive have approved anything, including funding, and there is no requirement to do so. At present, there are no decisions to be made and we are comfortable with the level of information at this stage in what appears to be a long process. This is about being open to other opportunities that are worth considering for Auckland, and we believe that rugby has an important role in that.”