PR war: Behind the scenes of Auckland’s stadium scrap

Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul

  • All bidders spoken to by The Herald say they have concerns about the lack of expertise on the working group.
  • A member of the working group allegedly fell asleep during a presentation.
  • The process has been so vague and poorly communicated that they are mostly informed about what’s happening by reading the Herald.
  • A process that should have been confidential, independent and conducted in weeks rather than months has been hi-jacked by those with vested interests and strong preferences for individual bids.
  • Eden Park’s perceived advantages are also its potential weaknesses to be exploited in a dirty PR war.
  • An independent evaluation of the Quay Park proposal identified a litany of other issues including the fact Rangitoto Island would be obscured despite being shown in artist’s impression images.
  • News that NZR was aligning with Quay Park surprised some directors who have a long association with Eden Park, leading to Mark Robinson apology.
  • Mud slung at Wynyard Point bid includes questions of toxic soil.

Aucklanders will learn next week whether the city will build a new downtown, waterfront stadium, revamp Eden Park or possibly do nothing at all to its existing infrastructure and muddle along with its current handful

