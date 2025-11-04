Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Fabian Holland: All Black’s Dutch hometown club shows its support

Adam Julian
LockerRoom·
9 mins to read

Fabian Holland in action for the All Blacks. Photo / SmartFrame

Adam Julian for LockerRoom

On a bright-yellow wall in bold, black capital letters at the Castricum Rugby Club in northern Holland, it’s written: “Dreams only work if you do”. This mantra is a tribute to Fabian Holland, the first All Black born in Holland, and sits alongside a photo wall.

