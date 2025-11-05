Advertisement
All Blacks vs Scotland: Tupaea and Fainga’anuku make their case for selection rethink – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

Herald rugby reporter Liam Napier joins us from Edinburgh ahead of the weekend clash. Video / NZ Herald
THE FACTS

  • Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku found themselves partnered in the New Zealand midfield for much of Sunday’s test against Ireland.
  • Phil Gifford thinks coach Scott Robertson may reconsider the line-up, despite Jordie Barrett’s vice-captaincy.
  • The All Blacks are favourites against Scotland, with historical matches adding intrigue to the upcoming test.

Unwittingly, Scotland played a major role in one of the greatest selection sensations in All Blacks history. It’s possible that the test at Murrayfield on Sunday morning may lead to another coaching rethink.

If Quinn Tupaea and Leicester Fainga’anuku get the chance to recapture the form against Scotland

