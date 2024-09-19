It’s not the only thing going on in the background, with players supposedly ready to revolt against the season schedule.

Rodri, Manchester City’s most important player, says 40 to 50 games a season should be the aim. The Spanish midfield maestro could be forced to play 80-odd games for club and country over 11 months.

Few club games will be more important than this one (Monday 3.30am).

This EPL heavyweight clash is the sporting highlight of the weekend for my money.

Coverage: Sky

All Blacks v Wallabies

The annual slaughter, this time from Sydney, on Saturday evening (5.45pm) for NZ viewers. The Wallabies will do well to keep it within 20 points. The All Blacks will not have done well if it is close.

Coverage: Sky

Singapore F1…the wheel keeps turning

What a fascinating season, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen under serious attack from McLaren and Lando Norris. Hard to believe given the way Verstappen dominated in 2023. Indeed, Singapore was the only race that Red Bull didn’t win last year, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz claiming victory. More drama is in store, in the early hours of Monday morning (starting midnight).

Coverage: Sky

NRL playoffs…

Pointless drama.

The Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz) hosts the Sharks and Cowboys (Friday 9.50pm), and Roosters and Sea Eagles (Saturday 9.50pm) in the cut-throat semifinals.

But the winners will almost certainly lose against the Panthers and Storm next week.

(I’d give the Roosters or Sea Eagles a very slight chance of upsetting the Storm, but Nathan Cleary and the Panthers will be too clinical for the Sharks or Cowboys).

Coverage: Sky

Great basketball move

The New Zealand Breakers, who have gone free-to-air on TVNZ+ and Duke, open their season across the ditch against Brisbane (8pm, Saturday).

The Breakers lost more than they won last year…it’s impossible to predict whether the glory days might return.

There’s another issue though: For floating voters, keeping up with the Breakers’ foreign coaching staff and shifting roster isn’t easy.

Putting their games in front of the masses via free-to-air might be the best move of the season, giving the club a shot at re-establishing some identity.

And they’ve got a decent chance of an opening victory under new coach Petteri Koponen - the Bullets aren’t great, and this opening game is in Perth believe it or not.

Coverage: TVNZ+/Sky (ESPN)

A ray of sunshine for test cricket…at a friendly hour…BUT

Decent test cricket involving New Zealand v Sri Lanka from 4.30pm over the next few days, as the first test continues if the weather behaves in Galle.

Coverage: Sky







