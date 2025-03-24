New Zealand Rugby has shot down the possibility of an Anzac Day test between the Wallabies and All Blacks, describing the concept as not viable.
Last year Rugby Australia proposed the idea of having a third Bledisloe Cup clash on April 25 from 2026.
The test would have fallen during the Super Rugby Pacific season.
However, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Mark Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald there were too many issues that needed to be ironed out.
“We certainly committed to exploring the concept and were open-minded to it, but had a lot of work to do,” Robinson said.