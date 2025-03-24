Advertisement
All Blacks v Wallabies: New Zealand Rugby scuppers Rugby Australia’s plan for an Anzac Day test

RNZ
Beauden Barrett in action against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Rugby has shot down the possibility of an Anzac Day test between the Wallabies and All Blacks, describing the concept as not viable.

Last year Rugby Australia proposed the idea of having a third Bledisloe Cup clash on April 25 from 2026.

The test would have fallen during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

However, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief executive Mark Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald there were too many issues that needed to be ironed out.

“We certainly committed to exploring the concept and were open-minded to it, but had a lot of work to do,” Robinson said.

“When we have gone and spoken to various groups, be it the Super Rugby clubs, the players association and various partners, we don’t see it as viable, at this stage.”

Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald that NZR was not happy with several parts of the plan.

“As part of that we looked at the model of doing this home and away, because if we were to move to what is effectively a three-test series, playing every year away wasn’t something we thought was appropriate,” Robinson said.

“When you look at the financial model of doing it home and away, it’s vastly different to what the Australians are proposing with their model of funding.

“The reality of that, and how it looked long-term commercially, was another consideration. What do we risk in Super, in player welfare and in other commercial partnerships, by comparison? That was the equation we looked at and, at the moment, it doesn’t really stack up.”

Revenue forecasts suggest a Bledisloe Cup on Anzac Day in Perth would be a financial success for both NZR and RU, with both set to make millions of dollars from the fixture.

However, it would have meant removing All Blacks and Wallabies players from Super Rugby for at least two rounds.

Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald he didn’t envision NZR changing their mind on the concept any time soon.

“Based on all in the information we’ve seen, there were no solutions to all of those things combined that we could see immediately. It’s hard to see in the immediate future, that’s for sure.”

