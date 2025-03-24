“When we have gone and spoken to various groups, be it the Super Rugby clubs, the players association and various partners, we don’t see it as viable, at this stage.”

Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald that NZR was not happy with several parts of the plan.

“As part of that we looked at the model of doing this home and away, because if we were to move to what is effectively a three-test series, playing every year away wasn’t something we thought was appropriate,” Robinson said.

“When you look at the financial model of doing it home and away, it’s vastly different to what the Australians are proposing with their model of funding.

“The reality of that, and how it looked long-term commercially, was another consideration. What do we risk in Super, in player welfare and in other commercial partnerships, by comparison? That was the equation we looked at and, at the moment, it doesn’t really stack up.”

Revenue forecasts suggest a Bledisloe Cup on Anzac Day in Perth would be a financial success for both NZR and RU, with both set to make millions of dollars from the fixture.

However, it would have meant removing All Blacks and Wallabies players from Super Rugby for at least two rounds.

Robinson told the Sydney Morning Herald he didn’t envision NZR changing their mind on the concept any time soon.

“Based on all in the information we’ve seen, there were no solutions to all of those things combined that we could see immediately. It’s hard to see in the immediate future, that’s for sure.”