Ian Foster has named a strong All Blacks side to face the Wallabies on Saturday in Melbourne despite the withdrawal of captain Sam Cane.

Cane suffered a neck strain in the victory over South Africa, with Dalton Papali’i replacing him as the only change to the starting lineup.

Halfback Cam Roigard is set to make his All Blacks debut after being named on the bench for the first time, while Anton Lienert-Brown returns from suspension to the bench. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock returns to the bench after also missing the wins over the Springboks and Argentina.

Ardie Savea will lead the side for the fifth time in his career. Ofa Tu’ungafasi returns on the bench after playing the opening test against Argentina.

Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the fifth time in his career.

This weekend will mark the first All Blacks test at the MCG since 2007. With more than 80,000 fans expected, it is tipped to be the biggest Bledisloe Cup crowd since 2009 when 80,228 turned out to watch at Homebush.

“As the final Rugby Championship test, there is much at stake in this game,” said Foster. “We have learned a lot from two stern tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

A victory will lock away the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row.

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” Foster added.

The Wallabies have meanwhile made seven changes to their side that lost to the Pumas in Sydney including a new combination between halfback and first five-eighths.

Carter Gordon will start in the 10 jersey with Tate McDermott replacing Nic White at halfback. Gordon made his debut against South Africa at the start of the month.

Australia will also have a stand-in captain with prop Allan Alaalatoa taking over from the injured Michael Hooper.

“A young starting 15 and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want,” coach Eddie Jones said.

“Wallaby rugby versus New Zealand rugby, it’s the most important game of the year.”

All Blacks team:

1. Ethan de Groot (15)

2. Codie Taylor (78)

3. Tyrel Lomax (25)

4. Brodie Retallick (101)

5. Scott Barrett (60)

6. Shannon Frizell (27)

7. Dalton Papali’i (24)

8. Ardie Savea (72 - captain)

9. Aaron Smith (116)

10. Richie Mo’unga (46)

11. Mark Telea (3)

12. Jordie Barrett (50)

13. Rieko Ioane (61)

14. Will Jordan (22)

15. Beauden Barrett (114)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (22)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (51)

18. Nepo Laulala (47)

19. Samuel Whitelock (143)

20. Luke Jacobson (12)

21. Cam Roigard *

22. Anton Lienert-Brown (60)

23. Caleb Clarke (17)

Wallabies team:

1. Angus Bell (21 Tests)

2. David Porecki (12 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (acting captain) (66 Tests)

4. Nick Frost (10 Tests)

5. Will Skelton (26 Tests)

6. Jed Holloway (11 Tests)

7. Tom Hooper (1 Test)

8. Rob Valetini (32 Tests)

9. Tate McDermott (23 Tests)

10. Carter Gordon (2 Tests)

11. Marika Koroibete (53 Tests)

12. Samu Kerevi (43 Tests)

13. Jordan Petaia (25 Tests)

14. Mark Nawaqanitawase (4 Tests)

15. Andrew Kellaway (21 Tests)

Reserves:

16. Jordan Uelese (17 Tests)

17. James Slipper (129 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (47 Tests)

19. Richie Arnold (2 Tests)

20. Rob Leota (14 Tests)

21. Nic White (61 Tests)

22. Quade Cooper (78 Tests)

23. Izaia Perese (3 Tests)