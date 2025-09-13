“So, you have to be better with your technique and by that I mean being square into the collision. You’re allowed to protect yourself with your knee jumping up and being nice and square, and guys should be able to back themselves to catch the ball.”

The 53-test All Black said better technique would also lead to safer collisions.

“If you turn your body and your knees a little bit sideways and you get hit you could fall on the back of your head, you can flip over the guy, so it’s also a little bit of safety for the catcher to get back to a better technique.”

Cory Jane says with World Rugby cracking down on players shielding teammates catching high balls, “the importance of technique is back”. Photo / Photosport

Asked how tempting it is to look at defenders rushing at you while you’re waiting to catch a high-ball, Jane said “you know that they’re coming and you can feel them coming when you’re watching the ball”.

“You should do your homework. I know when I played a long, long time ago, you knew which wingers were chasing and how they like to attack the ball.”

Jane said teams are also using a box kick as a weapon now, seeing it as an opportunity to put their opposition under pressure.

“If you’re playing with the ball and you’re going eight, 10, 15 phases and you’re not making any inroads into the defence, you can put yourself under pressure. So you see it at international level ... the box kicking or the kicking can take a little bit of pressure off your attack, can put pressure back on to the catching team and then you can put them under pressure with your defence.”

He thought the All Blacks would opt for more running rugby in Wellington on Saturday night after being engaged in a kick-heavy affair in Auckland last weekend.

“I don’t think they’ll want to continue to go into box kicks and play, I guess, the way that South Africa have played the game, but it’s a great way to not put yourself under pressure.”