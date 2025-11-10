Played – 46

All Blacks won – 36

England won – 8

Draws – 2

All Blacks points scored – 1081

England points scored – 673

All Blacks v England line-ups

All Blacks side to play England

TBC. The All Blacks will be without Caleb Clarke after he failed HIA in the win over Scotland, though Scott Barrett is expected to return.

England side to play All Blacks

TBC

What England are saying

England hooker Jamie George on playing the All Blacks:

“A lot of teams sit back because of their incredible history and players. We’ve done that before. This time, we want to impose ourselves, stay calm, and deliver,” George said.

“You’ve got to be at your best because they’re not just another team.

“They’ve got world-class players everywhere. We need a clear game plan and to execute it perfectly.”

All Blacks v England last time they met

All Blacks 24 England 22, Nov 3, 2024

In a typically dramatic, captivating Twickenham contest, the All Blacks somehow emerged from extreme frayed nerves with their most treasured victory of the year.

Scoring three tries to one, the All Blacks should have had England on the rack, only for the result to be determined by the final play as Scott Robertson’s men pulled off another escape with a 24-22 win.

The All Blacks led 14-12 at halftime, but this gripping contest turned on its head immediately after the break when Marcus Smith snaffled an intercept – latching on to Cortez Ratima’s pass to sprint away and set up Immanuel Feyi-Waboso as England claimed the lead.

In what was another defining moment, a significant 10-point momentum swing, Beauden Barrett had his try scrubbed out for Caleb Clarke’s intentional knockdown.

Two scrum penalties, with Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Pasilio Tosi leading the charge off the bench, helped turn the tide for the All Blacks.

Down by five points with six minutes remaining, the All Blacks turned down the shot at goal and were rewarded with Mark Tele’a finishing his second in the corner to fully justify his inclusion over Sevu Reece. Damian McKenzie iced the match-winning sideline conversion to regain the lead, but there was much more to come.

England: Immanuel Feyi-Waboso try, Marcus Smith pen 4, con.

New Zealand: Mark Tele’a 2, Will Jordan tries, Beauden Barrett con 2, Damian McKenzie pen, con.

All Blacks v England last 10 meetings

2024 - All Blacks 24 England 22, Twickenham

2024 - All Blacks 24 England 17, Eden Park

2024 - All Blacks 16 England 15, Forsyth Barr Stadium

2022 - All Blacks 25 England 25, Twickenham

2019 - England 19 All Blacks 7, Yokohama

2018 - All Blacks 16 England 15, Twickenham

2014 - All Blacks 24 England 21, Twickenham

2014 - All Blacks 36 England 13, Waikato Stadium

2014 - All Blacks 28 England 27, Forsyth Barr Stadium

2014 - All Blacks 20 England 15, Eden Park

The All Blacks and England play for which trophy?

The Hillary Shield is awarded to the winner of the All Blacks-England fixture, named after Sir Edmund Hillary. It was first played for in 2008 and since it is only up for grabs in non-World Cup tests, England have held it just once following their 2012 victory.

Most tries scored for the All Blacks

With another try on Sunday against Scotland, Will Jordan now has six for the season and 44 for his test career. Teammate Beauden Barrett sits one try above him but has never scored against England.

Most tries for All Blacks

49 - Doug Howlett (62 tests)

46 - Christian Cullen (58)

46 - Joe Rokocoko (68)

46 - Julian Savea (54)

45 - Beauden Barrett (143)

44 - Will Jordan 44 (52)

44 - Jeff Wilson (60)

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, W, L

England: W, W, W, W, W

All Blacks v England referee

Italian Andrea Piardi, who was in charge of the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park last month, will be in the middle at Twickenham. The All Blacks have a 2-0 record when he is referee.

All Blacks v England TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.67 Draw: $16 England $2.15

All Blacks Grand Slam schedule

Sunday, November 2, 9.10am – All Blacks 26 Ireland 13, Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday, November 9, 4.10am – All Blacks 25 Scotland 17, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday, November 16, 4.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London

Sunday, November 23, 4.10am – All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

All Blacks v England – how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v England, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.