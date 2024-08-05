Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Argentina: Start Beauden Barrett or keep him as impact sub? Gregor Paul on the great debate

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Niamh Fisher-Black and Kim Cadzow competed in the Women's Road Race while both Finn Butcher and Luuka Jones booked quarter-final spots. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

THREE KEY THINGS

– Beauden Barrett’s unexpected impact challenges All Blacks’ coaching strategies for player utilisation.

– Barrett’s performance suggests he is crucial for the team’s success, raising questions about his best position.

– The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks