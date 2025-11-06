Josh Lord replaces captain Scott Barrett, who exited just a few minutes into the Ireland test with a leg laceration that required stitches, at lock while Wallace Sititi returns to the starting XV at blindside flanker in place of Simon Parker. Ardie Savea takes over as captain.
With Fainga’anuku, Lord and Sititi all elevated into the starting side, three new faces come into the side on the bench.
Sam Darry will provide cover at lock and Du’Plessis Kirifi in the loose trio, with Billy Proctor as backline cover.
The All Blacks head into Murrayfield to meet a Scotland side full of form, fresh off handing the USA an 85-0 thrashing.
All Blacks team to play Scotland
1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell, 4 Josh Lord, 5 Fabian Holland, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Ardie Savea (c), 8 Peter Lakai, 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 14 Leroy Carter, 15 Will Jordan.
Reserves: 16 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17 Tamaiti Williams, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Sam Darry, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Damian McKenzie.