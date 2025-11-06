Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss the All Blacks changes and their white strip in Edinburgh. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks team to play Scotland: Scott Robertson makes three changes to starting side

Leicester Fainga’anuku will get an opportunity to make his mark at centre for the All Blacks against Scotland this weekend.

With second five-eighths Jordie Barrett sent home from the Grand Slam tour due to high ankle and knee injuries sustained in last week’s win over Ireland in Chicago, Fainga’anuku gets the first chance to claim the vacant spot.

The 26-year-old will start alongside Quinn Tupaea, who moves from centre into the No 12 jersey in Barrett’s absence.

While he has spent time on the wing at test level, centre is where Fainga’anuku spent two years with French club Toulon and he looked at home alongside Tupaea there when replacing Barrett 24 minutes into the test against Ireland.

Fainga’anuku is one of two new additions to the run-on side for the test at Murrayfield.