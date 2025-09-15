Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks Q&A: Elliott Smith answers your questions following the record defeat to the Springboks

Elliott Smith
Rugby Commentator and Deputy Sports News Editor - Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Herald sports journalists weigh in on what was a massive weekend for sport, including a historical loss for the All Blacks.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The All Blacks were handed a record defeat by the Springboks on Saturday, courtesy of a horror final 20 minutes from the home side.

Is it time to change the coach, the captain, the jersey? Possibly all of the above.

Elliott Smith will answer your questions below on the heavy

Save