All Blacks Q&A: Elliott Smith answers your questions following the record defeat to the Springboks
Elliott Smith
Rugby Commentator and Deputy Sports News Editor - Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
Quick Read
Save
The All Blacks were handed a record defeat by the Springboks on Saturday, courtesy of a horror final 20 minutes from the home side.
Is it time to change the coach, the captain, the jersey? Possibly all of the above.
Elliott Smith will answer your questions below on the heavy
defeat at Sky Stadium.
Submit a question or have your say in the comments section below – you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first.
The Q and A will run from 10.30am-11am.