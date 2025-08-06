Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks: Lions ‘should not go to New Zealand in 2029’, UK rugby writer says

RNZ
2 mins to read

All Blacks captain Kieran Read and Lions captain Sam Warburton share the trophy after drawing the 2017 series. Photo / Greg Bowker

All Blacks captain Kieran Read and Lions captain Sam Warburton share the trophy after drawing the 2017 series. Photo / Greg Bowker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Veteran British rugby writer Stephen Jones believes the British and Irish Lions should not tour New Zealand in 2029.

Writing in The Sunday Times following the conclusion of the Lions current tour of Australia, Jones suggested it was time for a change to the historic quadrennial tours.

The Lions are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save