Bundee Aki of the British & Irish Lions breaks with the ball against the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand-born British and Irish Lions second five-eighth Bundee Aki has revealed he has yet to meet his newborn daughter because of playing in the 2-1 series win over Australia.

Following the third test defeat to the Wallabies on Saturday, the Ireland veteran let slip that his wife gave birth to their fifth child in New Zealand while he was playing in Brisbane last month, the BBC reports.

Aki said his wife Kayla gave birth to daughter Aine in the back of a car on the way to a hospital.

“I want to enjoy my break, my family time.

“I haven’t seen my family for eight weeks. I have a newborn child who I haven’t met yet,” Aki told the BBC.