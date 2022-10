Sport | Rugby Rugby World Cup live updates: Black Ferns v Scotland NZ Herald 22 Oct, 2022 03:20 AM Quick Read Save share Ayesha Leti-l'iga scores a try for the Black Ferns against Scotland. Photo / photosport.nz

Ayesha Leti-l'iga scores a try for the Black Ferns against Scotland. Photo / photosport.nz