The Black Ferns go into the final round of pool play as the tournament's top team. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns' road to a sixth World Cup title is becoming clearer.

For the knockout stages of the tournament, the eight teams who qualify will be seeded based on their performances in the early stages of the event. Heading into their final pool match against Scotland, the Black Ferns sit as the top seed with two bonus point wins and a better points differential than Canada.

"It's an important game," Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith said of Saturday's clash with Scotland. "It determines where we sit in the frame of things."

A bonus point win against the winless Scottish side would all but secure the Black Ferns the top spot, as Canada would need to earn a bonus point win over USA on Sunday, and beat them by 23 points more than the Black Ferns beat Scotland.

Should neither the Black Ferns or Canada earn a bonus point win, England could claim the top spot, however it seems Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith expects a big showing from his squad. When discussing his decision to leave Northlander Portia Woodman out of the squad for this weekend's match in Whangārei, Smith said: "We're playing a quarter-final up here anyway."

The Black Ferns would need to finish as the top seed - or fourth - to be playing in Whangārei again next weekend, with the second and third seeds playing their quarter-final matches in Waitākere.

A top seed finish would likely set the Black Ferns on a collision course with France, who look set to finish fourth after falling to England last weekend. France, who meet Fiji in their final pool match, would need to win with a bonus point and hope USA upset Canada and the latter fail to get a bonus point to edge into a top three seed. France could jump Canada even if the Canadians get a losing bonus point if they run up a score against Fiji and surpass Canada's points differential.

Nothing will be confirmed until the final match of this weekend, with England and South Africa closing out the pool play action. If England somehow suffer a shock defeat, they could drop as low as fourth.

However, barring an upset, the Black Ferns will be in line to meet France in the semifinals – should they both reach that stage – as the first and fourth seeded teams, with England on the other side of the draw.

And after France and England's epic clash in their pool match last weekend, Smith said the task ahead of his side had been made clear.

"They're outstanding, aren't they? Both teams are outstanding. The physicality is unbelievable, it's great to watch," Smith said. "I thought the French were unbelievable. What, 200 tackles? That's ridiculous.

"We know where we stand. We've got some real threats in front of us. I think they scored 166 points against us last year – the four tests combined. We're realistic. We know they're both exceptional, so we've just got to go game-by-game and see if we can get better each week."

This weekend's match against Scotland will be the last opportunity for players to stake their claim to a spot in the squad for the knockout stages, with Smith having noted throughout the campaign that he was unsure of his first-choice XV.

Heading into the test against Scotland, Smith noted it was more a case of who would be in his first-choice 23, as the style the Black Ferns play requires a deep reserves unit.

"You've seen the way we play; we run teams off their feet, but we don't want to run ourselves off our feet, so we've got to have 23 players who can all front in a final, quarter-final, semifinal, whatever playoff game.

"I think we've got more than 23, so it's not easy, and it possibly won't even be a settled 23 through the playoffs – depending how far we go. I'm really happy with what we've got and I never fret if we've got an injury because I know we've got someone else who's going to step in and do the business. I'm pretty comfortable with where we're at."

Black Ferns: Renee Holmes, Renee Wickliffe, Amy du Plessis, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Hazel Tubic, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu (c), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Sarah Hirini, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Natalie Delamare, Krystal Murray, Tanya Kalounivale, Chelsea Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Kendra Cocksedge, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant.

Scotland: Shona Campbell, Rhona Lloyd, Emma Orr, Lisa Thomson, Hannah Smith, Helen Nelson, Caity Mattinson, Jade Konkel-Roberts, Rachel McLachlan, Rachel Malcolm (c), Sarah Bonar, Emma Wassell, Christine Belisle, Lana Skeldon, Molly Wright.

Reserves: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Louise McMillan, Mairi McDonald, Meryl Smith, Liz Musgrove.