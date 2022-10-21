Mike Cron's Black Ferns brief rapidly changed following the damning cultural review. Photo / Photosport

Mike Cron half-heartedly compares rekindling the coaching flame with Wayne Smith and Graham Henry to Led Zeppelin reuniting for one final tour.

"We've just got to work out who Robert Plant is," Cron, the vastly-experienced set piece guru, jokes in reference to the English band's lead singer as he helps the Black Ferns prepare for their final World Cup pool match against Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday.

Cron, Smith and Henry worked out they share 208 years between them – many of those in highly successful rugby settings. Their most notable collective success came with the 2011 World Cup triumph that broke the All Blacks' 24-year drought.

Initially expecting to play a bit-part role in this World Cup campaign, Cron's brief rapidly changed following the Black Ferns damning cultural review and Glenn Moore's resignation as head coach earlier this year.

"It was unexpected. Glenn had asked us to pop in and help out from time to time as a resource but once he left it transpired that we ended up in here more often. We're full-time until it finishes now. When you're asked to come and help, that's what you do."

Mike Cron and Wayne Smith at a Black Ferns training session. Photo / Photosport

With the Black Ferns, the Smith-Cron-Henry coaching trio have adapted and adjusted to a contrasting, vibrant culture.

"Oh yes, it is different. We're not used to having a wee dance at the end of every training session or a boom box going in the shed before test matches. That's all different."

Linking with the Black Ferns for their maiden home World Cup campaign held extra significance as it offers Cron the chance to continue a long-standing relationship with the Hansen family.

As the pointy end of the World Cup approaches Black Ferns forwards coach Whitney Hansen and Cron, under the title resource coach, arguably hold the most important roles within the team as the strength of the leading French and English sit with their dominant packs.

"Her and I are joined at the hip," Cron says of the latest Hansen coach. "I'm a bit of a mentor to her hopefully carrying on this role again next year. We work together in tandem. I'm on the sideline during games and she is up in the box.

"I've done some one-on-ones with her previously. We'll discuss things and go through clips on the computer. I go and watch her coach Canterbury and give her feedback. She's going bloody good so it's a pleasure. She's a cross between her grandfather, Des, who I used to coach with, and Steve. I've coached with those three generations so it's quite special."

Whitney Hansen has been working closely with Mike Cron. Photo / Photosport

Cron is typically matter-of-fact as he assesses the Black Ferns torrid northern tour last year, when they suffered four record defeats against England and France, and their rebuild mission since.

"They were set up for failure to be fair. They had no games at all for 27 months – not even a warm-up game. In hindsight it's probably good to get the pain out of the way and they learnt a few things on the road. We've managed to get more resources around the girls now and we've had time to get them fitter and more skilful.

"Up to the World Cup we grabbed a men's team once a week to come in and do a bit of live scrum and mauls to try and help us.

"The first day we came together we went against some young men out at Lincoln University. From where we came from to now it's huge for the girls, it's great to see. They're proud of what they're doing. They don't get everything right but they'll never get criticised for having a crack.

"We're chipping away quietly. The girls have really improved in the environment. Smithy is doing a great job. They're playing some pretty good rugby. They're getting better each week."

While the Black Ferns notched comfortable victories against Australia and Wales, tougher tests await. Get through Scotland this weekend and the development of their scrum and maul will be truly revealed.

England's fiercely contested 13-7 win over France last weekend reinforced the dogged defence, collision-heavy, territory-dominated blueprint those title contenders will seek to impose on the looming knockout stages.

Mike Cron during a Black Ferns training session. Photo / Photosport

In that regard, the Black Ferns know what's coming. That doesn't make it any easier to counter, though.

"You've got to fully applaud France for their tenacity. They had two big injuries early on and they defended like demons. They were outstanding. I enjoyed the game. You know how they're going to play but you've got to be good enough to handle it. Hopefully we get in a position where we can have a chance to have a go against one or two of them.

"Not much has changed but they're both in really good nick, they're well coached and their skill level is really high. We'd have to have a really good day at the office to come out on top at this stage but we're trying to catch up."

Aside from the result against Wales, who enjoyed dominance in the scrums at times, Cron was chuffed to welcome back loose forward Alana Bremner and props Tanya Kalounivale and Krystal Murray from lengthy injury layoffs to further boost the squad's competitiveness.

While sharing his wisdom on the finer points of the set piece, Cron has been wary of overloading the Black Ferns during the last six months.

"In the Pac Four in the first game against Australia we had 13 test caps in the forward pack. We've had a few more experienced players join but you've got to be careful you don't inundate them with knowledge and it becomes too much. We've ripped into little bits and tried to be really good at the basics. They never grizzle at training; they play hard and bounce back."

So, what chance the reunited Smith-Cron-Henry band leads the Black Ferns to an upset triumph on home soil?

"You never know. Al Pacino on Any Given Sunday. You look at England against the All Blacks. They haven't played that well ever since that night. And they probably didn't play that well for two years prior to beating us in 2019. You've just got to get into a position to have a crack. That's the hardest thing."