Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

Rugby World Cup 2023: The World Cup gap is larger than anyone imagined - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Ten thousand fans flocked to Stade Chaban-Delmas to catch a glimpse of the All Blacks as the team sets up camp in Bordeaux for their Rugby World Cup bye week. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

Gregor Paul in Toulouse

A shock, at last, or maybe it wasn’t. Fiji beating Australia was perhaps the natural order of events, given their respective world rankings and just how awful the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport