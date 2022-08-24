Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus acted as a water carrier during the 2021 Lions series. Photo / Photosport

Mid-half water breaks could become commonplace in top level rugby, as the sport's governing body looks to limit outside interruptions to the flow of the game.

In the Black Ferns' test against Australia last weekend, the match was paused midway through each half following a stoppage in play for a designated water break. Something that has been previously featured in matches played in hot conditions, it seemed out of place in Christchurch in late August.

However, it isn't about heat, but hydration and could be seen across the game moving forward.

In May, World Rugby announced the trial law in which non-playing, non-medical personnel would only be able to enter the field of play to run the waters at designated moments in the match, with no more than two per half.

The aim of the trial is to improve the flow of the game, reduce the opportunity for potential interference, enhance the spectacle for fans and support match management by match officials.

In the past, players not in the matchday 23, management staff and even coaches have been the matchday hydration specialists, using stoppages in play to coach and instruct the teams while carrying the drink bottles.

The most high-profile example of this was South Africa's director of rugby, who caused an outcry during the 2021 British & Irish Lions series against the Springboks after being on the sidelines and carrying tactical messages during matches.

The updated law now states: "A water carrier must not be a head coach or director of rugby."

"We've received feedback from across the game that the number of people who aren't players, interrupting the flow of the game was getting out of hand," World Rugby chief player welfare and rugby services officer Mark Harrington said.

"We needed to tackle the issue without impacting on the welfare of players and providing them with everything needed to perform at the highest level.

"Helping the game to flow better whilst not compromising on the welfare of players is a key aim of these trials. We're taking concrete action to improve the flow of rugby matches. This will be the first time teams on the field of play could be sanctioned by the actions of those not directly involved in the contest."

Medics and people bringing the kicking tee out may only provide water to the player that are working with.

Penalties can be given against the team if a medic or other personnel interfere with a live ball, including fielding a ball in their designated technical area.

The adjustments to the laws have been applied to all competitions, including this year's Women's Rugby World Cup, the 2023 Rugby World Cup and stand-alone matches from July 1.