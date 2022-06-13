Sam Cane will lead the All Blacks in their July test series against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Captain Cane has returned to steer the ship.

After being relieved of the role in 2021 due to the fact he was unavailable for most of the year, Sam Cane has again been appointed All Blacks captain ahead of July's test series against Ireland.

The announcement on Monday quietens what has been a healthy debate amongst pundits and fans as to who should take the role. Some backed Cane's return to captaincy after an impressive season with the Chiefs and – most importantly – the 30-year-old being able to stay relatively healthy, while others wanted to see a change. All Blacks coach Ian Foster shared the opinion of the former.

"I love the debate. I love the fact that people care and everyone's got their favourites," Foster said of the captaincy decision.

"Two years ago, I signalled that I felt that Sam Cane was the next All Blacks captain. He subsequently had last year [disrupted] with a major surgery and, whilst he came on the Northern Hemisphere tour, he wasn't really in a position to captain the team because he was only available for the last couple of tests.

"Then he's had a couple of niggles and Covid and stomach bugs this year which, actually, has affected most players. But do we trust him on the big stage? Yes, we do. I love his leadership and I think he's the right person for the job."

Injuries have often been a concern for Cane in recent years. He spent months on the sidelines in 2018 and 2019 following a career threatening neck injury, while he has been held back by concussion issues as well. In 2021, a pectoral injury suffered early in the Super Rugby season saw him play little rugby, though he was able to return to the test arena for the All Blacks' northern tour at the end of the year.

Last season, Ardie Savea, Samuel Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Brodie Retallick were all named All Blacks captain at one point or another, though the All Blacks made it clear none of those appointments were permanent given Cane's absence.

Throughout his 77 appearances for the All Blacks, Cane has proven he has the skillset – as well as the toughness and resilience – to be one of the world's best in test rugby. In his first season as the full-time skipper in 2020, Cane was immense and earned end of year honours as both All Blacks and New Zealand player of the year at the annual New Zealand Rugby awards.

Following the disruptions he faced in 2021, Cane said he was eager to get back into the swing of things and return to his 2020 form.

"It means a heck of a lot," he said of being named captain. "It's a huge honour and a privilege. I really enjoyed the challenge of 2020 in my first full season [as captain].

"Then last year, I obviously couldn't have got much further from playing. So, to have this season, the body's feeling really good – just having that slight little hiccup with the knee for a couple of weeks – but to be able to get back in there and put my best foot forward and lead us as best I can is something I'm looking forward to."