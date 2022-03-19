The Blues beat Matatū on Tuesday to remain in the title hunt. Photo / Getty Images

They've only played one game this season, but come tonight, the Blues could earn the title of inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki champions.

The Blues, who beat Matatū on Tuesday, meet the 2-0 Chiefs Manawa in what will double as the competition final after it was shortened due to Covid-19.

Because the Blues' first-round clash against Hurricanes Poua was cancelled, the teams shared the points, and Tuesday's win put the northerners just three points back of the Chiefs.

With four points on the table for a win, Blues centre Theresa Fitzpatrick said her side knew what was on the line this weekend but weren't getting too far ahead of themselves.

"It has been mentioned throughout our campaign, but we just try not to focus too much on the end goal and more on the process getting to it," Fitzpatrick explained. "If we can get that bit right, the result will just come."

The Blues have named a settled team for the fixture, with star prop Krystal Murray expected to push through a niggle sustained against Matatū to take her spot in the starting front row, while captain Aroha Savage makes her debut in the No 8 jersey. The side also gets a lift on the bench in the form of Black Ferns lock Eloise Blackwell.

Chiefs Manawa get a similarly welcome lift with livewire centre Stacey Fluhler making her Super Rugby debut and Black Ferns hooker Grace Houpapa-Barrett named for the first time this season in the No 16 jersey. Rugby Tui returns to a starting role on the left wing after coming off the bench last weekend.

"We know the Chiefs are a really good side, but so are we. Hopefully we'll be good enough to get the job done," Fitzpatrick said.

While the Super Rugby Aupiki title is on the line, it will come with extra bragging rights in the Semple household, with Chelsea Semple lining up for the Chiefs and her husband, James, on the Blues coaching staff.

It will be the first time the two have been part of opposing teams, with James having coached Chelsea at Waikato in the Farah Palmer Cup.

"[Chelsea] actually said to me whoever wins wasn't allowed to say anything," James said.

"It's pretty healthy [banter] and it brings a good element to our relationship.

"I'll be in the dog box for a couple of weeks if we get the win, but that's alright – I'm happy with that."

Hurricanes Poua and Matatū will meet in today's earlier game, with Black Ferns star Kendra Cocksedge getting her first run in the competition for the South Island side, while Black Fern Te Kura Ngata-Aerangamate will get her first start at hooker for the Hurricanes.

Blues v Chiefs Manawa

FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Sunday March 20, 7:35pm.

Blues: Tyla Nathan-Wong, Shyanne Thompson, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Ruahei Demand, Natahlia Moors, Patricia Maliepo, Melanie Puckett; Aroha Savage (c), Tafito Lafele, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Cindy Nelles, Aldora Itunu, Rebecca Todd, Krystal Murray.

Reserves: Chryss Viliko, Olivia Ward-Duin, Marie-Cilia Po'e-Tofaeono, Christo Tofa, Vineta Teutau, Eloise Blackwell, Krysten Cottrell, Mele Hufanga, Sam Curtis, Princess Elliot.

Chiefs Manawa: Hazel Tubic, Portia Woodman, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Ruby Tui, Kelly Brazier, Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu; Kennedy Simon, Les Elder (c), Victoria Edmonds, Harono Te Iringa, Pia Tapsell, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Angel Mulu.

Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Santo Taumata, Chyna Hohepa, Mia Anderson, Tynealle Fitzgerald, Ariana Bayler, Chelsea Semple, Renee Wickliffe, Langi Veainu.

Matatū v Hurricanes Poua

FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Sunday March 20, 5:05pm.

Matatū: Renee Holmes, Martha Mataele, Amy du Plessis, Liv McGoverne, Grace Steinmetz, Terauoriwa Gapper, Kendra Cocksedge; Green Muir, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner (c), Chelsea Bremner, Michaela Leonard, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love.

Reserves: Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Lucy Anderson, Ashley Palu, Natalie Delamere, Julia Gorinski, Rosie Kelly, Arabella McKenzie, Kilisitina Vea, Tayla Simpson, Lucy Jenkins.

Hurricanes Poua: Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Crystal Mayes, Janna Vaughan, Monica Tagoai, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Carys Dallinger, Iritana Hohaia; Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Sarah Hirini, Layla Sae, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Jackie Patea-Fereti, Leilani Perese, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Marilyn Live.

Reserves: Jayme Nuku, Ngano Tavake, Esther Tilo-Faiaoga, Rachael Rakatau, Kat Brown, Ana Afuie, Rhiarna Ferris, Amanda Rasch, Teilah Ferguson, Rangimarie Sturmey.