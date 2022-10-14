Riley Higgins scores for Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Wellington 54

Auckland 19

Wellington have earned another chance to finally shed their tag as the greatest losers in New Zealand rugby.

The Lions scored eight tries to sweep aside Auckland in tonight's NPC semifinal at Sky Stadium, setting up a final date with either Canterbury or Bay of Plenty.

It was the first time Wellington had scored 50 points against Auckland and continued a hot run of form that could conclude a remarkable season.

And if they are able to win next weekend, adding the NPC crown to the Ranfurly Shield they collected earlier in the season, Wellington will end a painful drought.

Since their last title in 2000, the province have lost eight consecutive top-division finals, including four straight between 2006-09. Four of those defeats were by Canterbury - the opponents they beat in the 2000 showpiece - so Wellington would be forgiven for cheering on the Steamers tomorrow night.

The second semifinal will also determine home advantage and Wellington are unlikely to relish a potential trip to Orangetheory Stadium, where they lost 43-10 earlier in the season.

But the Lions have since been in imperious form, winning seven straight games to close the round robin - including a Ranfurly Shield triumph at Hawke's Bay - before edging the Magpies in last weekend's quarter-final.

Their most recent victory must count as their most impressive. The hosts jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead against Auckland, as an inspired Jackson Garden-Bachop had a hand in three tries before scoring a fourth himself.

Julian Savea rumbled over in the corner for the first, before Riley Higgins collected a clever Garden-Bachop kick over the top after Wellington's scrum had demolished Auckland on their own feed.

A rampaging Asafo Aumua scored his side's third try and Garden-Bachop completed a dream start when he cut through the defence after an errant Auckland lineout.

The visitors had managed parity in possession and field possession but, in addition to their set-piece woes, missed far too many tackles to remain in touch.

Tries for Niko Jones and Jackson Pugh on either side of the break saw Auckland pull within 12 points but Wellington seemed inspired by that scare.

TJ Perenara's 56th-minute try flung open the floodgates, with Pepesana Patafilo then dotting down before Higgins completed his brace and Ruben Love crossed to help his side crack the half century.

With Auckland well and truly humbled, Wellington will now await their opponents, and on this form will surely feel confident about at last crossing the final hurdle.

Wellington 54 (Riley Higgins 2, Julian Savea, Asafo Aumua, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara, Pepesana Patafilo, Ruben Love tries; Garden-Bachop 5 cons, Aidan Morgan 2 cons)

Auckland 19 (Niko Jones, Jackson Pugh, Patrick Tuipulotu tries; Harry Plummer 2 cons)

Halftime: 26-7