Rugby: 'Watching their careers with interest' - New Zealand's top 50 schoolboy players face off

Rotorua Boys' High School during a clash against Napier Boys' High School. Photo / Photosport

Today's match between New Zealand's top 50 schoolboy rugby players from the class of 2020 in Hamilton will have more riding on it than was initially planned.

The players gathered this week to learn the ins and outs of being in a high-performance environment, with two teams of 25 selected and named after New Zealand and Barbarian greats Andy Haden and Alan Whetton.

One team is being coached by last year's NZ Schools coach and former Highlanders assistant coach Mark Hammett, with the other under the guidance of Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry.

A New Zealand Schools squad wasn't going to be selected as a result of Covid-19, with usual test matches against the Australian and Fijian Schools sides unable to take place this year.

However, after a meeting earlier this week, the decision was made to select a New Zealand Schools merit squad from this morning's game.

"A bit of the icing on the cake is because we can't select a NZ Secondary Schools side to play, we are still going to select a side on paper. That is something we're really proud of as a lot of effort goes into raising the boys to get to where they are whether it's mums, dads, coaches or schools, so to be able to acknowledge that is really important for us," Hammett said.

Highlanders assistant coach Mark Hammett. Photo / Photosport

Coventry feels the hanging carrot of potential selection will add a lot more feeling to the game.

"They won't get to play any test matches because of the circumstances, but they will be proud enough to be named at the end and I think that's a cool way to finish off the year for these boys that have had tough seasons and it keeps in line with tradition where a team's been named each year," Coventry explained.

Hammett finished with the Highlanders at the end of Super Rugby Aotearoa, but feels it's important to help the future of New Zealand rugby.

"I've always wanted to support and help young men and there's no better environment to do that than here. When I was approached it was an easy one and if I have the time I'm in. I get just as much out of these campaigns as I hope the players do by having me involved," Hammett said.

Coventry was last involved in NZ Schools as coach in 2005 and 2006 where he mentored current players such as All Blacks and Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock, Highlanders hooker Ash Dixon and Tongan and former Highlanders loose forward Nasi Manu.

"I love it. It connects me back to the roots and to the high-performing young boys, which gives you an idea of who they are and how things have changed. Some are really well equipped to make the step up to the next level which is Mitre 10 Cup. I wasn't going to miss it and when I was given the opportunity I jumped at the chance. It's a wonderful experience working with these young boys who are sponges really," Coventry said.

Blues assistant coach Tom Coventry. Photo / Photosport

Hammett is excited by the potential shown by this year's group, but understands the players are far from the finished product as they prepare to take the next step in their rugby career.

"I'm really careful about boxing players up or saying they are or aren't going to make it. Our responsibility is to grow them and give them every tool we can. These guys are still going through growth spurts and brain development which changes them often for the better, but some may go in other directions, so our job as coaches, mentors and supporters is to just try and give them an excellent experience and get them to think differently or to think optimistically about what they can achieve and keep challenging them in a positive way."

Coventry's phoned a friend to help coach his team, in the form of New Zealand rugby legend and current Blues assistant coach Tana Umaga.

"Tana was running around with them at training because we had to make up a few numbers and he was defending and attacking with the boys, so you've got an ex-All Black captain running around with them, I think that's awesome. We had to fill a coaching position and I asked Tana who immediately said yes and wouldn't miss it."

With so much talent on display today, is Coventry tempted to shoulder tap any players that catch his eye and try to persuade them to wear blue at some stage?

"It won't be quite as direct as that, but we'll be watching their careers with interest. Often some of the discussions that go on when you're looking for new players comes down to what sort of bloke is he, does he work hard, is he competitive? We've been able to see that stuff first-hand and that's across both squads. That gives insight which helps and also knowing how these young boys think.

"Being involved gives you an advantage, but there's certainly no shoulder tapping. That will come in time, maybe a couple of years down the track when we see them in their own provincial jerseys that we start taking a bit more interest in them, and we'll certainly remember them, that's for sure."

HADEN XV

1. Rohan Wingham (Kings High School)

2. Aminiasi Toga (St Andrew's College)

3. Harris McRobbie (Rangiora High School)

4. Alan Craig (St Kentigern College)

5. Fabian Holland (Christchurch Boys' High School)

6. Ollie Haig (Otago Boys' High School)

7. Will Bason (St Kentigern College)

8. Te Rama Reuben (St Kentigern College)

9. Joel Parry (St Andrew's College)

10. Ajay Faleafaga (St Peter's College, Auckland)

11. Luron Iosefa (Kings College)

12. Quinnlan Tupou (St Peter's Cambridge)

13. Fehi Fineanganofo (Auckland Grammar School)

14. Jeremiah Asi (St Peter's College)

15. Chicago Doyle (King's College)

Reserves

16. Lavengamonu (Monu) Moli (Marlborough Boys' College)

17. Tony Tafa (Kelston Boys)

18. Steve Salelea (Kings High School)

19. Dominic Ropeti (Scots College)

20. Elyjah Crosswell (Palmerston North Boys' High School)

21. Dayton Iobu (Kings College)

22. Taha Kemara (Hamilton Boys High School)

23. Jayden Stok (Napier Boys' High School)

24. Ollie Curtis (Christchurch Boys' High School)

WHETTON XV

1. Mason Tupaea (Hamilton Boys' High School)

2. James Mullan (Rangiora High School)

3. Havila Molia (St Paul's Collegiate)

4. Jadin Kingi (Sacred Heart)

5. Jamie Hannah (Christchurch Boys' High School)

6. Torian Barnes (St Andrew's College)

7. Fletcher Anderson (Christ's College)

8. Wallace Sititi (De La Salle College)

9. Noah Hotham (Hamilton Boys High School)

10. Christian Stenhouse (St Patrick's College)

11. Jone Rova (New Plymouth Boys' High School)

12. Riley Higgins (St Patrick's College Silverstream)

13. Isi Saumaki (St Andrew's College)

14. Blake Makiri (St Peter's Cambridge)

15. Oliver Foote (Hamilton Boys High School)

Reserves

16. Hanz Leota (Scots College)

17. Bradley Crichton (St Patricks College)

18. Siale Lauaki (St Patricks College)

19. Fiti Sa (Christs College)

20. Che Clarke (Kings College)

21. George Methven (St Bede's College)

22. Adam Lennox (Whanganui Collegiate)

23. Harry Godfrey (Whanganui Collegiate)

24. Lucas Payne (Dargaville High School)

25. Caleb Tangitau (Westlake Boys' High School)