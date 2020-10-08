Rugby Championship 2021: Liam Napier - Sandpit spat between NZ Rugby, Rugby Australia seems to finally be over

OPINION

Call off the peacekeepers, the Rugby Championship resolution has been reached. And with it, the thawing of the New Zealand and Australian relationship should begin to unfold.

Depending on who you believe in the transtasman stoush that has played out in full view over the past two weeks, since Sanzaar released the tournament draw without NZ Rugby's approval, a catalogue of betrayals were committed.

NZ Rugby say there was never an agreement to play on December 12; Australia claim there was. Sanzaar pushed ahead and released the draw anyway, leaving a void of information which sparked ugly mudslinging that reflected poorly on all parties involved, and probably sealed the fate of the likely soon-to-be obsolete governing body.

The important outcome is common sense has now prevailed; the sandpit spat can be put to bed, we can move on and look forward to what really matters – the rugby.

While it may sting, somewhat, to swallow their pride and drop the stubborn upper lip, Rugby Australia has made the right move by agreeing to shift the final test between the All Blacks and Wallabies to October 31st, one week after Ian Foster's men land in Australia following two Bledisloe Cup encounters in New Zealand.

Forcing the All Blacks to quarantine through Christmas on their return home just to win a fight would only dig a deeper hole for Rugby Australia as they attempt to safeguard their future in dire financial times.

Like mowing the neighbour's lawn or organising mystery date night, Rugby Australia can now bank some goodwill brownie points in their push to retain five teams in a touted transtasman Super Rugby competition.

When it next comes time to negotiate, they are now much more likely to find favour.

To start the healing process perhaps NZ Rugby can send a Christmas ham and a bottle of Pinot across the ditch as a gesture. Thanks, mate.

The fight over the Rugby Championship schedule runs much deeper than the issue of missing Santa's arrival, though.

Rugby Australia was rightly miffed at the dictatorial tone with which their NZ counterparts carried out the blunt expressions of interest process to join Super Rugby Aotearoa from next year.

Australia balked at the proposal, did not apply, and will now hope to engage in a more meaningful discussion about what the future holds.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

Rather than throw stones the time has come for executives to work together, to find some common ground that represents the best interests of both proud rugby nations while ensuring the Pacific Islands' long-overdue representation, too.

Beyond next year it shouldn't be that hard.

With the boardroom squabbling sorted, attention can return to the test arena where the Wallabies and All Blacks will face off four times in the next five weeks, starting with the opening Bledisloe in Wellington on Sunday.

Depth charts will be severely tested over that period, and it could be a baptism of fire for Dave Rennie's next gen Wallabies.

After the year everyone has endured, though, this forgettable episode taught us one salient lesson: a little empathy goes a long way.