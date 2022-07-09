Wales' Gareth Anscombe, far right, celebrates with teammates at end of the win over South Africa. Photo / AP

Replacement first-five Gareth Anscombe kicked a conversion from the touchline with less than two minutes to play to give Wales a 13-12 victory and their first over the Springboks on South African soil.

Anscombe's nerveless kick, following wing Josh Adams' late try, shocked the world champions in Bloemfontein, but also made them pay for a selection gamble when they changed 14 of their 15 starters from the first test and gave six players debuts with a series still in the balance.

Wales pounced on the opportunity to level the series 1-1, with a decider next Saturday in Cape Town.

Wales showed outstanding resilience after losing Alun Wyn Jones to a harsh yellow card and captain Dan Biggar to injury, and then going 12-3 down with 20 minutes to play at Free State Stadium. Stand-in captain Handré Pollard kicked all of South Africa's points, but the Boks ran out of steam and didn't score in the last 20.

Anscombe, replacing Biggar, closed it to 12-6 before putting a pinpoint late penalty into touch near the Springboks' tryline to set up the game-winning play.

With an advantage for South Africa collapsing a lineout maul, the Welsh forwards worked their way to center field before Anscombe released Adams on a big overlap on the left and he beat the cover defense for his 77th-minute try, the only one of the game. Adams was also on as a replacement early when Alex Cuthbert went off hurt.

Anscombe faced a tough conversion but it sailed through the posts to make history for the Welsh, who have been trying to win a test in South Africa for 58 years.

They now have a chance at a series win.