Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Twickenham and back again - Willi Heinz is defying Father Time

By Nick Bewley
5 mins to read
Willi Heinz' experience is proving to be an asset for Canterbury in 2022. Photo / Photosport

Willi Heinz' experience is proving to be an asset for Canterbury in 2022. Photo / Photosport

At 35 years old, Willi Heinz is rolling back the years in the NPC this season, starring in every match for Canterbury to help secure a home quarter-final with two rounds remaining.

A sixth NPC

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.