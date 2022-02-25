New Zealand Sevens Player Joeli Vidiri holds the New Zealand flag at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur. Photo / Photosport

The world rugby community has poured out salutations for the second time in 24 hours after the passing of former All Blacks and Fijian winger Joeli Vidiri.

On Friday morning, news arrived of the death of former All Black wing Va'aiga 'Inga' Tuigamala; before later that same day word came that Vidiri had also passed away while travelling in the US, aged 48.

Born in Fiji in 1973, Vidiri became a sensation on the field for his match-winning heroics for Counties Manukau and the Blues before playing two tests for the All Blacks in 1998.

As well as playing for the All Blacks, Vidiri also represented New Zealand in Sevens rugby.

That included being part of the team that won a gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

(From L-R) Charles Riechelmann, Jonah Lomu and Joeli Vidiri celebrate their Super 12 title in 1996. Photo / Photosport

However, his career was struck down by serious kidney failure, and he eventually had what was a life-prolonging kidney transplant in 2015.

Former Fijian-born All Blacks winger Joe Rokocoko wrote an emotional post on his Instagram page, relaying the impact Vidiri had on him as a young rugby player in South Auckland.

"The reason why I wanted to be a Counties and Blues man was because of you. I remember you gave us tickets to every single game Counties/Blues that you played at home, you always had time for me and how you inspired me so much my cuz. Always beside me and supporting me since my first trail rep team Counties U14.

"I always wanted fill that Blues jersey and carry on the legacy you had made and I hope I had made you proud for carrying on what you had left behind.

"You gave every Fijian player inspiration in making their dreams come true and believing in themselves. Proud blues player because of you and thank you for believing in me my cuz."

Joeli Vidiri with the Super 12 trophy in 1997. Photo / Photosport

Former All Black halfback Augustine Pulu shared a simple response to the news of Vidiri's passing on his Instagram page: "You gave us hope from the South, you will always be in our heart."

Sports broadcaster James McOnie poured out his tribute to both Vidiri and Tuigamala on Twitter, telling of how impressive they were to witness in the flesh.

"Va'aiga Tuigamala was the best schoolboy rugby player I ever saw. When Kelston BHS came to Hamilton Boys' in '87, Inga carved us up. His influence on both codes, in multiple nations, was immense.

"Joeli Vidiri was electric. Seemed to defy physics. A gem of a man. RIP legends."

Olsen ▪︎ Tuigamala▪︎ Vidiri All 3 served mightily in their codes and paved the way for many Pacific peoples who loved league and union. All inspired the next generation of Pacific athletes through their flair on the field and post sport in their service to the community #RIL — Moana Leilua🇼🇸🇳🇿 (@Moanaleilua) February 25, 2022

One of Joeli Vidiri’s finest, absolutely skinned the great Andre Joubert back in 1997. Love the crowd leaping to their feet on the old Eden Park terrace as he got the ball his hands. RIP Joeli. pic.twitter.com/TT1VthRwf8 — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) February 25, 2022

Our sincerest condolences to family & friends of the great Joeli Vidiri, who opened the doors of Super Rugby for so many of us from 🇫🇯. Vinaka vakalevu/thank you for giving us hope. ❤



Qai gole e na vakacegu, Joeli. Sobu tiko na vakacegu kina loma ni vuvale. Loloma kei na masu. https://t.co/HMgSbuS4xI — Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) February 25, 2022

Former New Zealand Sevens star Alando Soakai also expressed sadness at the loss of both rugby greats in one day.

"Not a good day for rugby. Two legends in the game gone. Condolence to the Vidiri family at this time. Another legend who inspired a generation of great Fijian wingers."

Former All Black Ben Atiga acknowledged the ground Vidiri broke for his Fijian-New Zealand contemporaries to come via his Twitter account: "Before Rokocoko, before Sivivatu, before Naholo, Reece... there was VIDIRI. Joeli gimme hope."

Before Lomu we had Inga the winger, and before Caucau we had Vidiri. 2 greats gone too soon 💔🙏🏽 — Alafou C Crichton (@phouzah) February 25, 2022

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Joeli Vidiri, aged 48.



G.O.A.T is used frequently these days, more than it should. In the case of Joeli the title truly fits. One of the greatest players of all time.



62 games, 43 tries & 2 Titles.



RIL Blues Brother #21 😔🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/51FovQgI1d — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) February 25, 2022

Two great Counties men.



Jonah and Joeli both lit up the playing field, both had careers cut short by kidney disease.



RIL Joeli Vidiri pic.twitter.com/VGVEopyHOn — 𝙅𝙤 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙨 🖤🏉 (@LeapingFences) February 25, 2022

An incredibly sad day continues 😔



Another one of our brothers taken. You’d struggle to meet a nicer guy than Joeli Vidiri, not to mention his remarkable skills on the field.



Rest in Love, All Black #973 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/rdud3jnEg5 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) February 25, 2022

Maori Party co-leader posted an eloquent tribute to Vidiri on his Facebook page, showing his evident passion for the game of rugby.

"Joeli Vidiri was a class act, another power winger to be reckon with from Counties club matches in the NPC to his storming runs for the Blues in their twilight years in the 90's. They were the team to beat, Joeli on one wing and Lomu on the other a formidable combination.

"I will always remember the crowd singing 'give me hope Joeli, give hope Joeli, give me hope Joeli till the morning come' filling the hallowed ground that is the garden of Eden, Eden Park. God has a difficult decision to make, who is he going to put on the wing in the next game."

A legend on the wing for @BluesRugbyTeam who represented @AllBlacks and @FijiRugby with distinction.



Rugby has lost one of its shining stars



RIP Joeli Vidiri pic.twitter.com/l3QODkvLxH — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 25, 2022

Our thoughts are with the loved ones and our rugby family at @AllBlacks, @manusamoa, @fijirugby and @BluesRugbyTeam on the unfortunate passing of Va'aiga Tuigamala and Joeli Vidiri, two stars of the game we all love so much. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2azeMZc8bd — Springboks (@Springboks) February 25, 2022

Rest well my friend, my brother noqu yaca Joeli Vidiri. Thank you for all that you done for our Nation Fiji and NZ.my... Posted by Joe Veitayaki on Friday, February 25, 2022

The daughter of former Counties legend Jim Coe, Tara Coe, told of her experience growing up as part of the Counties-Manukau Rugby Club whanau and the time Vidiri always had for her family.

"What a kind, gentle soul you were. Both Aaron Coe and I loved growing up with you and Jonah at the rugby club. The love you showed us both every time we saw you was out of this world. Always a smile, hug and chat every time we caught up," she wrote on Facebook.

"My heart hurts a little more tonight uncle. We are forever grateful for having you in our life. Back up there with Jonah and Uncle Mac no doubt having a celebratory Rum and a bloody long overdue catch up."

