“We understand Scotland’s mindset and how much it will mean to them. So, it builds appropriate fear and we don’t want that to happen.

“We’ve prepared well, done what we can do for the week. Now it’s just about turning up and playing.”

For Scotland, the occasion is bigger than just facing the All Blacks as the test commemorates 100 years of rugby at their spiritual home of Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Scotland will be wearing a specially designed retro-style kit for the clash, forcing New Zealand to don their white away jersey for the first time since last November when they lost to France.

The home captain Sione Tuipulotu has dismissed claims that beating the All Blacks would be the pinnacle for the team, but said they must believe they can win.

“It’s bigger than the record against New Zealand, it’s also the history of Murrayfield that we’re thinking about as well so we understand all the things that come with it,” Tuipulotu said.

“I spoke to the boys before, but 67,000 people are coming to the stadium to watch us and it’d be a damn shame if we don’t believe. When we run out of the tunnel, I look around and I see 22 other guys who believe that we can win this fixture.”

When the teams were named on Friday morning, it was evident the All Blacks have the advantage in the forward pack, which wasn’t helped with star Scotland prop Zander Fagerson out injured, while they’ve gone with six forwards and two backs on their bench.

But Scotland have some of the most exhilarating backs in the world, highlighted by Finn Russell, who is regarded as the best first five-eighths in rugby.

Savea knows stopping Russell is the key to shutting down Scotland, but that’s easier said than done.

“I don’t know if there’s a way [to stop him],” Savea said. “The beauty about a world-class player like Finn is he’s unpredictable.

“He does things no other players can do and I don’t think you can come prepared. We just got to nail our stuff and what we do and understand what he can bring, and try and shut his time down.

“He’s a world-class player, really looking forward to playing against him.”

For Savea, it will be his second test against Scotland and he’s excited for the occasion.

“We respect Murrayfield and Scotland hugely and the best way we can show that respect is by turning up and playing well and giving the fans what they deserve and it’s a spectacle,” Savea said.

“Scotland will be relishing this moment too. Two world-class teams coming together and celebrating a great occasion.”

Victory over Scotland would keep the All Blacks’ hopes of winning the Grand Slam alive after last week’s win over Ireland in Chicago.

