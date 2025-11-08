Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Scotland: Ardie Savea driven to maintain unbeaten record at Murrayfield

Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Gregor Paul analyses form, fatigue and the future as the All Blacks wrap up their Northern Hemisphere campaign. Video / Herald Now
The determination to preserve the All Blacks’ unbeaten record against Scotland is a driving force for captain Ardie Savea before Sunday’s clash at Murrayfield.

In the 120 years since their first meeting in November 1905, the All Blacks have won 30 tests with the other two being draws.

Recent history

