Lakai, with six tests, and Sititi, with 16, are in the infancy of their careers.

After emerging through the grades together, they start alongside each other for the first time in the All Blacks loose forward trio against Scotland.

The first time will not be the last, either. Lakai and Sititi could well forge a compelling combination for the All Blacks that began three years ago with the New Zealand under 20s.

Young, dynamic, powerful, they are a similar breed of new age loosies at their best charging with ball in hand.

“Wallace and I were the same year at school,” Lakai tells the Herald this week in Edinburgh as he starts his second straight test at No 8.

“I didn’t know him until after school but I heard about him. We played in sevens competitions and then I played with him in the under 20s in 2022. Our friendship started from there, and now we’ve ended up here.

“Wallace is a quality player. We’re always competing on the field but off the field he’s an even better man. It’s good to have a guy like him in the All Blacks, in my team, and as a friend.”

While they contest the same No 8 role part of Lakai and Sititi’s appeal is their versatility.

This week that allows Sititi to replace Chiefs team-mate Simon Parker at blindside flanker, the position he filled superbly in his rookie breakout test campaign last year.

Lakai, likewise, can fill all three loose forward roles.

Born in New Zealand to Tongan and Ghanaian parents, Lakai spent the bulk of his school years occupying the back of the scrum where his ball carrying, punching above his now 109kg frame, already ranks among the best in the New Zealand game. He has, though, frequently switched between seven and eight for the Hurricanes to enhance his credentials.

“I do enjoy eight especially going off the back of the scrum and being in the middle part of the field carrying the ball but seven is just as fun as well, hanging out in those wider channels and being a bit more free roaming. I like them both.

“I’ve always enjoyed that aspect of the game, getting my hands on the ball, carrying into contact, carrying in the wider channels, trying to be as dynamic as I can. I like to think I’m quite fast.”

Lakai’s rise, and his long-earmarked status through Wellington rugby, is typified by his presence in the New Zealand under 20s two years ago.

He swiftly progressed to debut for the All Blacks the following year, making his mark this time last season when he scored a try in an everywhere performance after his early injection from the bench in the loss against France in Paris.

From that moment as a raw 21-year-old, Lakai knew he belonged.

“I got chucked in there after two minutes and I was really happy with my performance. That gave me the confidence and belief that I know I can compete at this level. Ever since then I’ve enjoyed every time I step onto the field.”

Lakai grew up catching the train to watch the Savea brothers, Ardie and Julian, play but he makes special mention of his mother, Saline, for guiding his journey.

“My mum, single parent, she got me and my brother Elijah to all our trainings. She’s a big reason why I’m here. And my uncle and extended family helped me growing up, always taking me to training and games so I owe a lot to them.”

Ardie Savea and Sonny Bill Williams were idols while Hurricanes and All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua played a notable hand in Lakai’s path through Saint Patrick’s Silverstream too.

“Asafo Aumua finished around the time I started. I wasn’t sure if I would go to St Pats but watching their first XV and watching how he played, and how his career progressed, it was easy for me to go there. He’s a person when I first came into the Lions and Hurricanes he was an All Black at the time and one of the leaders so he’s been a player I’ve looked up to.”

While Lakai was destined to reach the All Blacks, this year has been a slow burn. An MCL knee injury suffered in the Hurricanes quarter-final against the Brumbies ruled him out of the All Blacks July squad. He then worked his way back through rehab, and in the NPC with Wellington, before earning his chance off the bench against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

The following week, in his maiden test start in Perth, he was recognised as the All Blacks’ internal player of the match after impressing with 14 tackles and eight carries.

Two tests on, the No 8 jersey now appears his to lose.

“I got my opportunity in the Bledisloe series and I’ve tried to take my chances since then. It’s been good being a part of this environment the last two years. Six games have gone quickly but I’m enjoying learning every day and trying to get better.”

Reaching the pinnacle at warp speed could leave anyone’s head spinning but with the rugby world at his feet, Lakai projects a state of laid-back calm.

“The people around me keep me grounded, team mates as well as coaches. In our reviews they’re hard, they always want you to strive to be better, so I put it down to that. There’s always improvements to be made. I never ride too high or too low. I’m soaking it all in.”

Rugby viewers will, likewise, savour the talents of Lakai and Sititi in the All Blacks loose forwards for many years to come.

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.