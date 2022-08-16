Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: The high and lows of the All Blacks under Ian Foster

19 minutes to read
All Blacks coach Ian Foster shakes hands with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. Photosport

All Blacks coach Ian Foster shakes hands with Ireland captain Johnny Sexton. Photosport

NZ Herald

In what could be the final few days of his tenure, the Herald looks back on Ian Foster's time in charge of the All Blacks and how the side performed in each test.

Getting the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.