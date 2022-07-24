Backs coach Brad Mooar (left) and forwards coach John Plumtree have now parted ways with the All Blacks. Photos / Getty Images

Backs coach Brad Mooar (left) and forwards coach John Plumtree have now parted ways with the All Blacks. Photos / Getty Images

The All Blacks have announced three changes to their coaching group following their test-series loss to Ireland.

Crusaders and Fiji forwards coach Jason Ryan has been announced as their new forwards coach, and will join the team at their camp in Wellington next week while forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar have now parted ways with the group.

"Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks," All Blacks coach Ian Foster said.

"I have no doubt both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work."

"Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level," said Foster.

"Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji's forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders. His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the RWC 2023."

Plumtree joined the All Blacks with a strong resume, having coached in Wales before returning at the helm of Wellington's NPC team from 2001-06. He then went abroad again, working as an assistant with the South African-based Sharks in 2007 before taking over the head coaching role in 2008.

After the 2012 campaign with the Sharks, Plumtree joined the Irish national team as an assistant to Joe Schmidt in 2013 and 14, before returning to New Zealand in 2015 for four successful years (including a title in 2016) with Chris Boyd at the Hurricanes. Plumtree took over the reins with the Wellington franchise after Boyd's departure in 2019. That was his sole season at the helm, as he joined the All Blacks a year later.

Like Plumtree, Mooar joined the All Blacks staff with an impressive resume. He also coached in South Africa in 2012-13, before returning the New Zealand and coaching Southland in the 2014-15 NPC seasons. He then spent three seasons as an assistant with the Crusaders, before coaching Welsh club Scarlets in 2019-20 before joining the All Blacks.

Joe Schmidt now formally starts his role as independent All Blacks selector. In addition to that, Schmidt has a key analysis role and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play.

Foster will resume leading the backs in the short term.

The All Blacks assemble in Wellington on Monday before travelling to South Africa ahead of the first test against the Springboks at Mbombela Stadium on August 7.

Assistant Coach Jason Ryan of the Crusaders. Photo / Getty Images.

Earlier this year Foster backed his under-fire assistants and was granted additional resource in the form of skills consultant Andrew Strawbridge to instigate improvements from the forward pack in particular.

At Foster's request, the New Zealand Rugby board re-signed Plumtree and fellow All Blacks assistants Brad Mooar, Feek and Scott McLeod through to the 2023 World Cup.

Ryan's telling contribution to the set piece, maul defence and his ability to craft a dominant platform was evident in the Super Rugby final when the Crusaders forward pack dismantled the Blues at Eden Park.