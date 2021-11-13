Rugby: Tasman upset Hawke's Bay while Taranaki topple Southland in Bunnings NPC

Tasman players celebrate winning the NPC Premiership semifinal against Hawke's Bay. Photo / Getty

Tasman have earned the right to defend their NPC premiership title, upsetting Hawke's Bay 33-27 in Napier to book their place in the final.

It came down to an 81st-minute turnover by reserve back Levi Aumua on his own goal line to finally seal the result for the Mako, ending the back-and-forth affair.

It was a different story to when the two sides met earlier in the year, with Hawke's Bay running out convincing winners, and Mako co-captain Quinten Strange said the previous encounter provided the platform for this weekend's win.

"Last time, we actually learned a lot from that game. We've got to thank them for it – they showed us how to play footy with momentum," Strange told Sky Sport.

"Today, the biggest thing we wanted was effort and I think we got that from the whole squad, with the guys coming off the bench nailing their role. It wasn't easy, they're a quality side as you've seen all season."

Tasman got off to a flying start with No10 Mitchell Hunt kicking them into the lead with an early penalty, before hooker Andrew Makalio crashed over from the back of a lineout drive to see the Mako take a 10-0 lead inside of 10 minutes.

It wasn't long before the Magpies found their stride, with winger Jonah Lowe scoring and, after another Hunt penalty, a try to lock Tom Parsons saw Hawke's Bay close the gap to one point.

That didn't last as Andrew Knewstubb crossed for Tasman just a minute later, before Timoci Tavatavanawai went over in controversial fashion as what appeared to be a clear forward pass was not picked up by the officials.

The Magpies took the momentum into the break however, with No8 Marino Mikaele-Tu'u scoring just before the break, and continued to test the Tasman side early in the second half. While a try to Geoff Cridge and a penalty gave the Magpies a slim lead, they were unable to close the game out.

Tasman hit back through Leicester Fainga'anuku before a Hunt penalty put the game out to a six-point margin. That was where it stayed, with a late attempt at a lineout drive inside the Tasman 10 coming up short for the Magpies, and a turnover at the breakdown a few phases later seeing the curtain come down on their season.

Earlier in the day, Taranaki claimed hosting rights for the Championship final with a 22-13 win over Southland and will now meet Otago in a week's time.

Tom Florence on his way to scoring Taranaki's first try in the win over Southland. Photo / Getty

With the rain beating down and settling on the surface of the pitch in Inglewood, visibly splashing around the ankles of players as they ran, there were few moments to write home about.

However, a couple of patches of brilliance - first a strong solo effort from openside flanker Tom Florence then a set play from the back of the scrum between No8 Pita Gus Sowakula and halfback Logan Crowley – saw the hosts take a comfortable 10-0 lead in as many minutes.

In a match riddled with penalties, the two traded three-pointers before halftime, with Taranaki maintaining their 10-point buffer at the break.

While Southland were able to come back into the contest in the second half, the hosts closed the game out with three second-half penalties from the boot of fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Tasman 33 (Andrew Makalio, Andrew Knewstubb, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Leicester Fainga'anuku tries; Mitchell Hunt 2 con, 3 pen)

Hawke's Bay 27 (Jonah Lowe, Tom Parsons, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, George Cridge tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 con, pen)

HT: 25-17

Taranaki 25 (Tom Florence, Logan Crowley tries; Stephen Perofeta 5 pen)

Southland 13 (Rory van Vugt try; Marty Banks con, 2 pen)

HT: 16-6