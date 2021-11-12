Rugby: Otago romp past Manawatu to book final spot in Bunnings NPC

Vilimoni Koroi dots down after collecting Josh Ioane's kick. Photo / Getty

Otago have cruised into the NPC Championship final with a comprehensive 44-16 victory over Manawatu in Palmerston North tonight.

The southern side had far too much quality for the Turbos in attack and, after taking 38 minutes to find the line, ran in four second-half tries to book their spot in the decider.

Although promotion is not up for grabs in this year's Covid-disrupted competition, Otago will take plenty of confidence into a final match-up against either Taranaki or Southland next weekend.

They were a class above an error-prone Manawatu side who faded at the wrong time of the season, dropping three games in a row heading into the semifinal.

The Turbos had beaten Otago 27-14 at home earlier in the campaign but the visitors were largely in control tonight, though it took some time for their ascendancy to show on the scoreboard.

It was Otago's defence that first came to the fore, shutting down the hosts in the first half to prevent their possession advantage from translating into points.

A dominant scrum gradually put the visitors on the front foot, winning penalties to gain field position and allowing the outstanding Josh Ioane to put his side in front from the tee.

It took most of the first half before Otago grabbed the game's first try, with Josh Hill crashing over from close range to give his side a 10-point halftime lead.

But with the wind at their backs in the second spell, Otago quickly increased that edge to a match-winning margin.

Sam Gilbert was the first to find the line after the break, being sent clear by Kayne Hammington's smart pass, before Vilimoni Koroi collected a clever kick from Ioane to score the pick of the tries.

Manawatu earned a brief reprieve through Brayden Iose after Otago had coughed up possession near their own line, but Freedom Vahaakolo soon put away the game.

The wing gave his side an unassailable lead when he showed his pace to collect the ball from a scrum and race clear, before demonstrating his elusiveness with a stunning run down the right touchline and under the posts.

Manawatu 16 (B Iose, J Maraku tries; S Cruden 2 pens)

Otago 44 (J Hill, S Gilbert, V Koroi, F Vahaakolo 2 tries; J Ioane 3 pens, 4 cons, C Millar con)

Halftime: 3-13