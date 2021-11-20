Rugby: Taranaki claim NPC Championship title with win over Otago

Taranaki beat Otago to claim the NPC Championship title. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki have put the finishing touches on a perfect season, beating Otago 32-19 in Inglewood to hoist the NPC Championship title.

In a campaign condensed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Taranaki finished strong to claim their 10th win in as many games and fighting off a strong effort from the Southerners to complete their unbeaten season.

"It's a pretty surreal feeling," Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden said after the game.

"We talked about it during the week, you'd have to play attacking footy to win finals. We've watched Otago and they're a good team, so I'm proud of our boys' efforts today. We earned it."

Taranaki made their intentions clear in terms of their want to play attacking football from the outset. Receiving the ball from the kick-off deep in their own territory, the side looked to swing it through the hands rather than kick to safety.

While they ended up doing the latter after a few phases, they were again testing the Otago defensive line moments later - this time with more success. A lovely display of running rugby saw the ball moving through several pairs of hands, before an unlikely recipient in loosehead prop Jared Proffit went over in the corner.

The celebrations of the home crowd were short lived however, as an attempt to kick clear from the restart was charged down by Otago lock Josh Hill, who got to the ball in the in-goal area before anyone else to hit back immediately.

Level at 7 after as many minutes, both sides had their opportunities to push out in front. However it was the hosts to eventually made one count, with Daniel Waite getting across the stripe.

While not always pretty, Taranaki were having success with running the football and firing offloads away at will. Otago had some success with a similar game plan, with Josh Ioane proving to be a handful with ball in hand, however they were let down by execution and handling at the business end of the park.

With the sides trading tries in the 10 minutes before the break - first Otago scoring through Viliami Koroi before Mickey Wooliams hit back for Taranaki - the hosts held a 10-point lead at the break.

Within five minutes of the restart, the lead was doubled as Kini Naholo scored quickly, with his try converted and a Stephen Perofeta penalty pushing the margin out.

It looked like a uphill climb home for the visitors, however with Jayson Potroz was yellow carded for not rolling away at the breakdown deep in Taranaki territory, Otago had the chance to cut into the deficit with a one-man advantage.

They did so quickly through Ioane, but were unable to carry the momentum forward. Ioane's converted try in the 55th minute was the final scoring play of the game, as the hosts closed out a season to remember.

It now puts Taranaki in position for one of the rarer feats in the NPC, as they will have the opportunity to defend the title next season with no promotion or relegation in the 2021 competition as teams were forced out due to the pandemic.

Taranaki 32 (Jared Proffit, Daniel Waite, Mickey Wooliams, Kini Naholo tries; Stephen Perofeta 3 cons, 2 pens)

Otago 19 (Josh Hill, Vilimoni Koroi, Josh Ioane tries; Ioane 2 cons)

HT: 22-12