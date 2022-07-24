All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will lead the backs in the short term. Photo / Photosport

A change in the All Blacks coaching ranks could ignite a lift in their recent performances, but the pressure isn't off head coach Ian Foster just yet, a veteran of the game says.

The All Blacks confirmed two major changes to their coaching group on Sunday, with forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach Brad Mooar departing their posts. Fiji and Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan has been appointed to take Plumtree's place, while head coach Ian Foster will lead the backs in the short-term. Joe Schmidt will work alongside Foster when it comes to the side's overall strategy and attack play.

Calls came for change following the All Blacks' series loss to Ireland earlier this month - the side's first home series defeat in 27 years. Their 11-point loss in the second test was their biggest defeat at home in almost three decades, and the pressure mounted on Foster.

Speaking with Newstalk ZB's Nathan Limm, former Auckland and Blues utility back Isa Nacewa said that pressure hasn't left the head coach's shoulders yet, but he believed Schmidt having a more hands-on role would be beneficial.

"They haven't come out yet and said Ian Foster is our man for the next world cup and he will take us there. If they do that, then obviously that's the certainty needed. I think with Joe Schmidt around, he knows how to galvanise not only players but coaches as well so I think the short-term view of two tests in South Africa is to see how the team responds and how the coaching units responds.

"The fact they've dismissed two coaches, if more change is needed I think they're in a position to continue that change."

Ryan is set to join the All Blacks when the group meet in Wellington on Monday ahead of their upcoming trip to South Africa, with two tests scheduled against the Springboks in early August.

With the fallout from their series loss to Ireland, there will be plenty of interest in how the team bounces back in the two-test tilt – which kicks off the Rugby Championship.

While the series against Ireland saw the All Blacks' recent record drop to four losses in their last five tests, Nacewa said it would not be a surprise to see the side come back strong in South Africa.

"There's always the possibility that this change in personnel – very, very good coaches at the end of the day – will have an immediate impact and swing the All Blacks players to make an immediate difference," he said.

"Really good coaches will back themselves that they make that immediate difference. Joe Schmidt being a lot more hands-on will have a great impact on the team. Are the rest of the world ahead of where the All Blacks are at? Maybe, maybe not – but the All Blacks are able to catch up very quickly given the skill and calibre of the players that they have. I just think they need the coaches to bring that out in them.

"I definitely think there's room for improvement straight away, but there's probably no harder place on earth to go than South Africa for two tests in the Highveld. It's the test of all tests and we'll be able to see right away what kind of impact the coaching changes have had."