Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Springboks tests provide opportunity after All Blacks coaching changes, says former Blues star Isa Nacewa

3 minutes to read
All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will lead the backs in the short term. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will lead the backs in the short term. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

A change in the All Blacks coaching ranks could ignite a lift in their recent performances, but the pressure isn't off head coach Ian Foster just yet, a veteran of the game says.

The All

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.