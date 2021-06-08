Rugby: Springboks stars Damian de Allende and RG Snyman burnt by exploding petrol can

Damian de Allende - someone threw petrol on the fire. Photo/Photosport

Springboks star Damian de Allende has shed light on what happened in a fire pit accident that has put his first test against the British and Irish Lions next month in doubt.

The veteran back and fellow 2019 World Cup winner RG Snyman were celebrating their Springboks selection with Munster teammates CJ Stander and Mike Haley when an unidentified player threw petrol on a fire pit causing widespread burns to the South African duo.

Stander and Haley, who are Irish internationals, suffered lesser injuries.

They were all rushed to hospital and while the initial burns looked very bad, the players are not expected to be sidelined for too long.

De Allende told Supersport that the outcome could have "been a lot worse".

"We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over the fire and then it caught his hand and he just tried to put it down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded," De Allende said.

"We went into hospital on Saturday night but when we saw the specialist on Sunday he said it wasn't as bad as they got told.

"We should be okay in a few weeks hopefully."

The two South Africans received burns to their legs, hands and face. Munster coach Johann van Graan said everyone was "hugely relieved that the lads are all okay".

SARugbyMag reported "both are still expected to link up with the Springbok squad".

Snyman was already sidelined, recovering from a knee injury.

The four test series against the Lions begins in Cape Town on July 14.

Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber is already sweating on the fitness of outstanding No 8 Duane Vermeulen, who is believed to have undergone ankle surgery.