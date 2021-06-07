Rugby: Springboks duo suffer burns in 'fire pit' accident putting Lions tests in doubt

RG Snyman. Photo/Photosport

Two top Springboks have been involved in a mysterious "fire pit" accident which has left them with extensive burns.

Veteran back Damian de Allende and giant lock RG Snyman plus two Munster team mates – the Ireland duo of Mike Haley and CJ Stander – received burns to various parts of their bodies..

Media reports were unable to prove any more details about what happened.

Damian de Allende. Photo/Photosport.

De Allende and Snyman, part of coach Jacques Nienaber's large South African squad named in preparation to face the British and Irish Lions, received the worst injuries and will require more medical attention. The Independent suggested it must put their chances of playing against the Lions in doubt.

Both were in the Springboks side which crushed England in the 2019 World Cup final in Japan.

De Allende and Snyman are said to have suffered "more substantial burns" to their legs, hands and face. Haley and Stander, who suffered hand burns, are expected back at Munster training this week.

Munster coach Johann van Graan said: "We are hugely relieved that the lads are all okay.

"The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery."

SARugbyMag reported "both are still expected to link up with the Springbok squad".

Snyman was already sidelined, recovering from a knee injury. The four-test series between the Springboks and Lions begins in mid-July.