Steve Hansen shakes the hand of the Queen as part of a reception at Buckingham Palace to welcome Rugby World Cup stars in 2015. Photo / Getty

Steve Hansen shakes the hand of the Queen as part of a reception at Buckingham Palace to welcome Rugby World Cup stars in 2015. Photo / Getty

Sir Steve Hansen has shared his impressions of Queen Elizabeth II from the three times he was able to meet the monarch as part of his role as an All Blacks coach.

Hansen was hosted at Buckingham Palace twice during his tenure with the team - in 2005 and 2015 - as well as at Tourism NZ's giant rugby ball venue that was used to launch the 2011 Rugby World Cup in 2008 in London.

A one would expect, Hansen was complimentary of the late monarch, saying she was an expert at bridging any perceived gap in social standing to make her guests feel at ease.

"Every time you go to meet her it's a special occasion and you're quite nervous because you don't want to stuff up any of the protocols, but she had a wonderful way about making you feel comfortable," Hansen told NewstalkZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave on Friday.

Hansen said that once the nerves had been settled, his interactions with the Queen were remarkably relaxed; largely due to her efforts to remember the personal traits and interests of her guests - for Hansen, that meant horses.

"She knew who I was right from the first time, that's why she was so remarkable. She did her homework, she knew that I had a similar interest to her - in horse racing - so she'd ask a question or two about how the horses were going and slip a bit of banter in."

All Blacks Jason Eaton (L) Aaron Mauger (C) and then-forwards coach Steve Hansen at Buckingham Palace in 2005. Photo / Getty

When it came to Buckingham palace itself, Hansen said it was everything you'd expect from such a regal venue - but he did observe a downside.

"I'd hate to pay the heating bill! It's a big old place."

Hansen believes sport was a particular focus of the royals' public relations efforts over the years; reflecting the significance of the likes of rugby, cricket and football as part of British culture around the world.

"They supported every sport they possibly could. I think they understood the value of sport in society... I think she had an affinity with rugby, I think she enjoyed the game and her grandchildren certainly did, and her own children."

Hansen is also no stranger to the new King Charles III, having also met him on a number of occasions, along with his wife, queen consort Camilla.

"I've met him a couple of times as well and he's a good bloke too, he's got a good sense of humour and Camilla was with him when I met him and I found her to be a wonderful person as well; she's very good at relaxing you and she had a great sense of humour."