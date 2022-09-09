A kiss for King Charles III as he greets mourners at Buckingham Palace. Video / The Telegraph

A kiss for King Charles III as he greets mourners at Buckingham Palace. Video / The Telegraph

Janny Assiminos broke with royal protocol to give the new King an enthusiastic kiss on the cheek as he greeted mourners outside Buckingham Palace.

The royal fan, who had stood outside Buckingham Palace when the King married Diana, Princess of Wales, told the Telegraph her heart was "pounding" when the royal walked towards her section of the crowd on Friday.

"I asked the policeman, 'Is that the King coming?' He nodded. When he approached my heart was pounding. He held out his hand. I took it. I said, 'I'm sorry for your loss'. He said, 'Thank you'.

.@MaxFosterCNN interviews Jenny Assiminios, the lady who kissed King Charles III as he met crowds outside Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/nwD3xgzj8P — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) September 9, 2022

"He looked at me and I said, 'May I kiss you?' He said 'yes'."

While the act could be considered a breach of royal protocol, Charles was gracious in the moment and appeared to thank the 76-year-old, who maintains that she knew it was cheeky but that she 'just had to'.

Another woman kissed his outstretched hand as he passed by.

A well-wisher kisses the hand of King Charles III as he walks outside at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

Assiminos said she felt "fantastic" afterwards and joked that she wouldn't wash her face.

"I was so happy but felt what a shame nobody has taken a photograph! After five minutes a couple came up to me and said they had a photo and sent it to me. I was so happy," she said.

She is a self-professed "massive" fan of the Royal family and has a number of souvenirs marking their big events, many of which live proudly in a glass cabinet in her home.

Janny Assiminos greets King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace before kissing the newly minted monarch. Photo / AP

They include mugs commemorating the Golden Jubilee and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's wedding, and a book dedicated to the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Assiminos said she felt very sad for the family when she heard the news of the Queen's death, which reminded her of her own grief following the death of her husband George, whom she was married to for 48 years. "Everyone feels it," she said.

"Charles is nice," she added. "My husband was always looking forward to him being king so I know he must be very happy over there."