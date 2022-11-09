Scotland captain John Barclay after the 2017 defeat to the All Blacks. Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

Test nations yet to defeat the All Blacks are a dwindling breed.

Ireland knocked off their drought in 2016, and have since firmly established their credentials by winning four of the last seven tests against the All Blacks including their maiden victory and series triumph in New Zealand in July.

Argentina achieved history two years ago with victory over the All Blacks in Sydney. Michael Cheika’s men backed up that success with their first win in New Zealand in August – a week after Ian Foster was confirmed to lead the All Blacks through to next year’s World Cup.

The All Blacks have since significantly improved many aspects of their game, particularly their set piece, breakdown and ball carrying, to claim the Rugby Championship title, notch five successive wins and seemingly turn the tide on a previously tail-spinning season.

Familiar hope in Wales that they could break their 69-year hoodoo was swiftly crushed by the All Blacks with their 55-23 victory in Cardiff last week.

Scotland are next in line to try and end their longstanding drought on Monday (NZT).

In 31 attempts, Scotland are yet to savour success against the All Blacks. The Scots registered two draws at Murrayfield – the 0-0 stalemate in 1964 and 25-25 result in 1983 – but Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist detailed the motivation driving Scotland to be the first group of men to knock over the All Blacks.

“There is an extra added spice this week because we have got the opportunity to do something that’s never been done before. That’s exciting for everyone,” Gilchrist said.

“We know the amount of effort and the level of performance it will take but what an opportunity it is to play them at home and try to make history. It’s something the team will relish this week. If we put everything into our training week, make a few fixes and put on our best performance on Sunday, we believe we can win.”

Ireland and Argentina’s further success since their maiden triumphs underlines the significance of breaking the mental hurdle against the All Blacks. The importance of preserving records that stand the test of time, and in many ways help define the All Blacks legacy, cannot be understated in that context.

While the All Blacks, following their mid-year assistant coaching changes, appear well placed to finally deliver the consistency that has eluded them to this point, loose forward Akira Ioane knows nothing is a given.

“Every test match is different but they haven’t ever won against us so no doubt they’ll be fired up,” Ioane said as the All Blacks finished training under blue skies at renowned local rugby school Merchiston Castle. “We’ve got to be ready for a Scottish team that’s willing to go past the 80.

“They’ve got a lot of threats over the ball and a lot of speed and strength out wide as well so they will be a good team. Last time we were over here we only beat them by five points so they’ll be hurting and they’ll come out firing so we’ll have to match that.”

To serve a reminder of the passionate backdrop they will face wing Caleb Clarke, who is hopeful of more touches than he received on the left edge against Wales, confirmed the All Blacks have spoken about their last two visits to Murrayfield when they escaped by five and eight points.

“We touched on it at the start of the week. Fozzie mentioned how it could have gone either way and it was Beauden [Barrett] stopping a try in the corner that saved the day,” Clarke said. “We know how much motivation Scotland will have to come into this game. That’s what we’ve got to be ready for as a team.

“We want to get that consistency back into the black jersey. It’s not enough to win anymore. We want to start putting out performances that we’ll be proud of.”