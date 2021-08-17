Rugby: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's Auckland debut to be scrapped

All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

A likely Auckland rugby debut for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will be scuppered while uncertainty surrounds the travel plans of other Kiwi teams after New Zealand was plunged into a level 4 lockdown.

With the Auckland region locking down for seven days and the rest of the country told to stay home for at least three days, several sporting events planned for this week will be affected.

Tuivasa-Sheck, the former Warriors captain, was set to make his long-awaited NPC debut in Auckland's clash against Bay of Plenty at Eden Park on Saturday night.

That match cannot take place during a level 4 lockdown while North Harbour's encounter with Southland at North Harbour Stadium on Friday night will also be affected, along with the Farah Palmer Cup clash between North Harbour Hibiscus and Northland at the same venue.

The status of the remaining NPC and Farah Palmer Cup matches throughout the country this weekend remains unknown.

Also in doubt is the travel plans of several teams who were about to depart New Zealand for international competition.

The All Blacks are set to head to Perth on Sunday for their third Bledisloe Cup match against the Wallabies while the Black Caps are due to depart for tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan early next week.

Some of New Zealand's Paralympians are already in Tokyo, with the Paralympic Games set to start on August 24, but not all of the country's 66-strong team have yet left the country.