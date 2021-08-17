Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The real 'iceberg' the All Blacks will face in next month

5 minutes to read
All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks dominated the Wallabies at Eden Park, Warriors claimed a third-straight victory, another top ten finish for Lydia Ko plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

There is one salient fact that needs to be better appreciated before the All Blacks depart for Australia at the end of this week for what may be a three-month, 10-test offshore tour.

Which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.