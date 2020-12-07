Rugby: Richie McCaw named World Rugby's player of the decade

All Blacks great Richie McCaw has been named World Rugby's player of the decade.

McCaw led to All Blacks to two World Cup triumphs in the decade and was named player of the year in 2010. He retired at the end of the 2015 World Cup.

Teammates Dan Carter, Kieran Read, Brodie Retallick and Beauden Barrett were all nominated alongside Thierry Dusautoir on France, Irish first five Johnny Sexton and Springbok Pieter-Steph du Toit.

France's Jessy Trémoulière took out women's 15s Player of the Decade, beating out New Zealand's Carla Hohepa, Kendra Cocksedge and Portia Woodman.

Woodman did win two awards, however, claiming Women's Sevens Player of the Decade and Women's 15s Try of the Decade.

Richie McCaw and Daniel Carter with the Webb Ellis Cup after winning the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final. Photo / Brett Phibbs

McCaw played 68 of his 148 test matches for the All Blacks between 2010 and 2019 – he was captain for all but one, against Namibia at the 2015 Rugby World Cup - with a record of 61 wins, two draws and five losses.

Woodman's statistics in sevens during the decade in question are simply staggering. She played in 29 series tournaments between 2012 and 2018, scoring 195 tries as she accumulated 975 points on the world series.

Fiji's Jerry Tuwai won Men's Sevens Player of the Decade while Irish flanker Jamie Heaslip won Men's 15s Try of the Decade.

Six New Zealanders were named in the Women's 15s Team of the Decade - Woodman, Kelly Brazier, Cocksedge, Linda Itunu, Eloise Blackwell and former skipper

Fiao'o Fa'amausili.

Superstars. Everywhere.



Seven All Blacks made the men's team of the decade - Ben Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Carter, Retallick, Sam Whitelock, McCaw and Owen Franks.

All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith was snubbed with Conor Murray of Ireland getting the pick at nine while Italian Sergio Parisse was chosen ahead of Read at number eight.